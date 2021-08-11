Two weeks back, an elderly couple came to the media requesting help with replacing KSh 48k (N180,964) that had been destroyed by termites

With public pressure mounting, the Bank of Uganda offered to replace the damaged notes for them

There is more to smile about as a chemical company has added KSh 49k (N184,734.08) to boost their savings

A few days ago, the Bank of Uganda expressed willingness to exchange an elderly couple's damaged KSh 48k (N180,964) that was chewed by termites.

The couple poses with staff members from Quality Chemicals Limited. Photo credits: Quality Chemicals Limited.

Source: UGC

Eighty-year-old Tito Okema and his wife Bicentina Alal (75) came to the fore seeking help after discovering the money they had been keeping in a case under their bed had been obliterated.

It was money they had saved over a period of three years from selling pottery, wood carvings, poultry, and farming.

More Good News

The better news is that a chemical company gifted the couple USh 1.6M shillings (N184,734.08) to add to their savings.

On top of that, they were given bottles of termiticide, Termidor to help them eliminate the termite problem.

A tweet by Quality Chemicals Limited read:

"It must have been devastating to them as a family. And that’s why Quality Chemicals Limited decided to donate bottles of the termite killer treatment, Termidor and 1.6m shillings to help them eliminate the termite problem entirely and add to their savings."

Where It All Began

When Alal and Tito made headlines over their damaged money, netizens prevailed upon the Bank of Uganda to help replace the damaged notes.

It was an uproar that worked as they were told to go to the nearest branch in Gulu and present the money for assistance.

BOU's director of currency Ms Christine Alupo tweeted:

"We’re aware they have no phone number and we’re waiting on a Good Samaritan to link them, upon which they will be helped.”

The aged couple is blessed with six grandchildren whom they live with in Kali-Kali village in Rec Iceke parish of Layima sub-county, Uganda.

If the recent development is anything to go by, the couple will have an even better year after a period of grief and uncertainty.

