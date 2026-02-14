The 2026 Winter Olympics has been hit with a bizarre shortage after athletes use up the available condoms

Athletes have reportedly used up the available condoms in three days, sparking concerns over the activities

The International Olympic Committee has addressed the shortage as more will be provided in the coming days

The 2026 Winter Olympics village has been hit with a bizarre shortage of condoms after the athletes used up the condoms provided in three days.

The Winter Olympics kicked off on February 6 and are scheduled to run until February 22, 2026, in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

The 2026 Winter Olympics village in Milan, Italy. Photo by Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

According to ESPN, it is the first time that the Olympics, either summer or winter, will be held in two cities, as Milan and Cortina share hosting duties.

Condoms shortage hits Olympics village

According to Marca, the Olympic village has run out of condoms, three days into the events, sparking widespread reaction on social media.

The International Olympic Committee and local organisers reportedly provided 10,000 free condoms, which were used up in three days.

There are 2,900 athletes at the village, which is about 3.5 condoms per person, which fans admitted is not a lot of condoms provided.

@sohshochi wrote:

“10k condoms gone in 3 days? These Winter Olympians slid into DMs harder than they slid down the mountain. Paris got 300k and lasted the whole Games... Milan clearly underestimated the 'heat' in the cold. Who's winning the real endurance event?”

@ahsanmalick77 wrote:

“To be honest, the math just doesn't add up. If you look at how many athletes are staying in the village, 10,000 is really not a lot of supplies for a huge event like this. We saw the same thing happen in other years, so you would think they would learn by now. They definitely should have ordered way more boxes before the games even started so they wouldn't run out in the first three days.”

@pardonmymusic_

“This really isn’t all that crazy. There’s 3,000 athletes at the Olympics. And then you have to factor in coaches, trainers, team doctors, Olympic staff, volunteers, media personnel. That’s a lot of people.. & Even if you only factor the athletes, it’s still not that crazy.”

Athletes exhaust the condoms at the 2026 Winter Olympics village. Photo by Maja Hitij.

Source: Getty Images

@drealNino wrote:

“So y’all telling me the real Olympic event is happening after dark? 10,000 in three days is wild… but let’s be honest they’re young, in peak physical condition, from all over the world, living in one big village with no parents and pure adrenaline. What did people expect? 😅 As long as everyone’s being safe and respectful, I guess they’re just… competing in all categories. Gold medal in stamina too apparently.”

Samuel Ikpefan makes history

Legit.ng previously reported Samuel Ikpefan made history as the only Nigerian athlete to compete at the winter Olympics, having previously competed in the 2022 edition.

Ikpefan, born to Nigerian parents and raised in the French Alps, will participate in cross-country skiing. He finished 73rd overall in the men's free sprint in 2022.

Source: Legit.ng