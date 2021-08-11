Nigerians on social media have reacted to the first sola-powered kilishi factory which was opened in Katsina state

According to a report, the solar domes can process up to eight cows per day and it will reduce the stress of using charcoal and firewood

Some of those that reacted to this development said it is a great job opportunity for the people of Katsina state

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The first solar-powered kilishi factory has been opened in Katsina state and Nigerians have reacted to this development.

According to BBC News Pidgin, the new method will reduce the stress of using charcoal and firewood.

Nigerians have reacted to the first solar-powered kilishi factory in the country. Photo credit: BBC News Pidgin

Source: Facebook

Interestingly, one of those in the kilishi business said the solar domes can process up to eight cows per day.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Photos of the kilishi makers were shared on Facebook and the men could be seen displaying their production.

Nigerians react

Comr AS Ahmad said:

"That's nice! A great job opportunity the Katsina youths and beyond are having... We're making arrangements to install similar here in Kano in few years to come, God's Grace."

Blesskings Akujimba commented:

"This is what you get in a zoological contraption. After wasting billions on innovation."

Onyinyechi Ogbonna Dennis-Anto wrote:

"They can do anything for cow in Nigeria."

Amanda Olive said:

"But leave sentiments, it’ll be a good market for them."

RMRDC names Kilishi as part of 33-year research breakthrough

In similar news, it was a mild drama on Monday, June 8, in the Senate as Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) listed kilishi production as part of its research breakthrough in 33 years.

Speaking on Tuesday, RMRDC director-general, Professor Hussain Ibrahim, told the Senate committee on science and technology that the locally-made roasted and spiced meat is one of the successes made by the council.

Kilishi is popular in the north and it is a specially made meat being sold to travellers in various motor parks and other top places.

Source: Legit