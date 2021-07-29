Tito Okema and his wife Bicentina Alal denied themselves a lot for three years to save N181,000 in a metallic case under their bed

They were, however, shocked when they went to check on the money and discovered that it had been eaten by termites

The couple is hoping that someone will come to their rescue and exchange their notes for something usable

An elderly couple in Uganda's Amuru district is counting losses after termites chewed N181,000 they have been saving for three years.

Bicentina Alal displays the destroyed notes they took out of the box. Photo credits: The Independent.

Source: UGC

83-year-old Tito Okema and his 75-year-old wife Bicentina Alal had been saving the notes in a metallic case and were met with shock when they opened the box to check on the money.

Ravaged by Termites

The Independent reports that the notes were in denominations of 20,000 (35 pieces), 10 pieces of 50,000, and 36 notes of 10,000, some of which have been destroyed beyond recognition.

Alal revealed that when they checked on their saving box a month ago, all the money was intact, but they noticed that the metallic case was covered in mud.

Upon opening it, they were shocked to discover that all the notes had been ravaged by termites.

Saved From Business

According to Alal, the couple has been saving the little money they make from the sale of papyrus mats, poultry, dried cassava chips, and domestic animals.

She added that once in a while, they would take out a bit of the money from the case hidden under their bed to medicate or support their children.

Alal and Tito, who are blessed with six grandchildren, live in Kali-Kali village in Rec Iceke parish of Layima sub-county, Uganda.

They remain optimistic that someone will come to their rescue and exchange the damaged notes.

Source: Legit.ng