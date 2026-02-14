Governor Sanwo-Olu has praised Flutterwave's impact on Nigeria's economic growth during its 10th-anniversary gala

The Lagos state governor urged investment in infrastructure and education to empower Nigeria's youth and foster innovation

Prominent figures, including ex-President Obasanjo, attended the gala celebrating Flutterwave's transformative role in fintech

Lagos, Nigeria - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has commended the achievements of Flutterwave and its founders, saying the Fintech plays a critical role of opportunity and resilience in driving Nigeria’s growth.

The governor spoke at the 10th-anniversary inaugural gala night of the fintech company held at the luxury 'The Delborough Lagos' during the week.

He highlighted the importance of empowering young Nigerians to achieve global excellence, Daily Independent reported.

Sanwo-Olu hails Obasanjo, Bai Koroma

Sanwo-Olu recalled the evolution of Nigeria’s telecommunications landscape, noting the challenges of earlier decades when making international calls was cumbersome and costly.

He praised the leadership of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma for laying the foundations that enabled the country’s economic and technological progress.

The governor commended Flutterwave’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, Olugbenga Agboola (GB), for transforming payment infrastructure and creating a platform that has processed over $50 billion in transactions in just ten years, across 36 nations.

“We must give young Nigerians the opportunity to fly,” Sanwoolu said, urging that the nation harness its talents and support innovative ventures that can position Nigeria as a global leader.

He also acknowledged other key figures in technology and finance, including Dr Cosmas Maduka, and highlighted Lagos’ readiness to host businesses that drive growth and international partnerships.

Sanwo-Olu calls for more investments in infrastructure

Sanwo-Olu also called for continued investment in infrastructure and education to ensure Nigeria’s youth can fully realise their potential and contribute meaningfully to the country’s development.

Among those who stormed the prestigious 'The Delborough Lagos' for the gala night were former President Olusegun Obasanjo (GCON) of Nigeria; former President Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leone; and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

Also present were the Founder of Coscharis Group, Dr Cosmas Maduka; Chairman of the Board of Directors of MTN Nigeria, Ernest Ndukwe; and the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Stanel Group and The Delborough Lagos, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu.

The event equally attracted entertainment personalities, including singer Tiwa Savage, former Big Brother Naija housemates Dorathy and Erica, as well as actress Omotola Jalade, alongside other notable figures from various sectors.

Obasanjo speaks about Flutterwave founder, Agboola

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that former Nigerian president Obasanjo commended Olugbenga Agboola, popularly known as GB, for his ability to identify and maximise economic opportunities, describing Flutterwave as Africa’s largest and most influential fintech company.

Obasanjo made the remarks in Lagos while delivering a speech at Flutterwave’s 10th-anniversary gala, an event marking a decade of growth in digital financial services.

In his address, Obasanjo highlighted the importance of recognising and acting on opportunity as a defining factor in entrepreneurial success, noting that Agboola exemplified this quality.

