Former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai said powerful figures were uneasy about his return to Nigeria and claimed opposition efforts had entered a new phase

He rejected allegations of wrongdoing, insisting any credible case would have been concluded long ago and inviting scrutiny if evidence existed

El-Rufai said political differences, not personal feuds, caused his split with the administration and called for opposition unity to address national hardship

Former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai has said influential figures within the current administration are uneasy about his return to Nigeria, arguing that opposition efforts to unseat the government are only beginning.

Speaking during an interview aired on BBC Hausa, El-Rufai said he publicly opposed the government from its earliest days and made his position clear without restraint.

“You know, when that government came, I was among the few people who came out and told her we would oppose it and remove it. There was nothing I did not say,” he stated.

El-Rufai return triggers political unease

El-Rufai rejected suggestions that he faces unresolved allegations, saying any genuine case would have been concluded long ago.

“If they had anything against me like they claim to have against others, the matter would have long been settled. But even if you want to accuse me, make sure you prove the accusation. I am waiting; whoever invites me, I will go,” he said.

He explained that his break with the administration stemmed from divergent goals rather than personal grievances.

“Our objectives are what differ, because when I stood with this government or when I stood with the party, what we are seeing now is not what we saw then. They have changed,” he said, adding that political partners should part ways peacefully when visions no longer align.

El-Rufai clarifies relationship with Tinubu

Addressing speculation about his ties with President Bola Tinubu, El-Rufai said there was no personal dispute.

“I have no problem with Tinubu because we have never had any dealings together. Tinubu is not my person; we have never done politics together,” he said, recalling that their paths crossed within the All Progressives Congress during the rise of Muhammadu Buhari.

He also referenced a party understanding that power would rotate to the Southwest after Buhari’s eight-year tenure.

On Kaduna politics, El-Rufai described Governor Uba Sani as a political protégé and denied a personal rift.

“As for Uba Sani, he is my political son… We are not at odds; it is only our objectives that differ,” he said.

El-Rufai calls for unity against hardship

The former governor argued that political disagreements should not become personal and that reconciliation is common. He urged Nigerians to focus on alleviating hardship, oppression and unemployment.

He acknowledged past opposition to elements of an emerging coalition but said unity was now necessary.

“In the past, we opposed some members of the coalition, but now we must come together, forgive one another, and save this country,” he said.

El-Rufai said he has no immediate plans to seek elective office, though he left the future open. He pledged to play a role in removing the government he helped bring to power and claimed attempts to hinder his return at the airport were futile.

“As I return home some people will not be able to sleep… They prefer that I stay abroad and not return,” he said, adding that political struggle energizes him.

