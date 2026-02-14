A coalition of civil society groups in Imo state has petitioned INEC over reports of a planned redeployment of Enugu REC, Dr Chukwuemeka Chukwu, to Imo state

The groups said they opposed the planned redeployment and gave key reasons why INEC should jettison it

The coalition further disclosed the next step it will take if the electoral body goes ahead with the alleged planned redeployment

Imo state - A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Imo state has formally petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over reports of a planned redeployment of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Enugu state, Dr Chukwuemeka Chukwu, to Imo state.

The coalition, comprising the Democratic Rights and Liberties Organisation, Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness, Imo Election Watch Coalition, and the Alaigbo Democracy Accountability Network, said the reported move, if confirmed, could further weaken public confidence in the state's electoral process.

INEC has been urged to hal an alleged plan to transfer INEC Enugu REC to Imo state.

The statement, jointly signed on Friday, February 13, by Comrade Ikenna Samuel, Chairman, Democratic Rights and Liberties Organisation; Barr. Uche Mbalisi, Executive Director, Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness, Mrs. Amaka Ibe, Coordinator, Imo Election Watch Coalition, Dr Chidiebere Okafor, Convener, Alaigbo Democracy Accountability Network, called for immediate clarification from INEC and demanded that the Commission reconsider the alleged plan.

INEC: Why we opposed REC's redeployment

At the heart of the CSOs’ objection is what they described as the REC’s “perceived closeness” to the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma.

According to the coalition, redeploying an official under such circumstances risks creating avoidable suspicion in a politically sensitive environment.

The statement read in part:

“Imo people deserve to have absolute confidence that every vote will count and that the electoral umpire will act independently, without fear or favour. Any administrative action that generates a perception of bias, particularly in a state with a history of contested mandates, must be avoided.”

The groups stressed that neutrality must not only be institutional but must also be visibly demonstrable to all stakeholders.

INEC: Coalition cites alleged past irregularities

The coalition also referenced Dr Chukwu’s temporary deployment to Imo during the February 2022 Ngor Okpala State Constituency by-election, which attracted allegations of irregularities and complaints from political actors.

While acknowledging that no formal indictment followed the exercise, the CSOs argued that the controversy surrounding the election remained a matter of public record.

“It is troubling that an official whose previous assignment in Imo generated widespread controversy would be considered for redeployment to the same state. Electoral integrity must not only be upheld, but it must also be seen to be upheld,” the statement added.

Imo: INEC urged to issue clarification

The coalition demanded Immediate clarification from INEC headquarters regarding the reported transfer; retraction of the redeployment plan if confirmed; assurance that postings into Imo state will prioritise demonstrable neutrality and public confidence.

They further warned that any confirmed move would be challenged through lawful and peaceful civic engagement.

“We will mobilise all democratic and civic platforms available to ensure that no action capable of undermining the sanctity of the ballot is allowed to stand. The credibility of future elections in Imo State must not be compromised,” the CSOs stated.

REC redeployment plan: INEC yet to react

As of press time, INEC had not issued an official statement confirming or denying the alleged transfer.

Analysts note that while redeployment of Resident Electoral Commissioners is a routine administrative procedure within the commission, such decisions often attract heightened scrutiny in politically charged states.

For the coalition, however, the issue extends beyond routine postings.

“This is not about personalities,” the statement concluded. “It is about public trust. Without trust, democracy becomes a mere ritual. Imo cannot afford another erosion of confidence in its electoral process.”

