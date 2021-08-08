Mbagwu Johnpaul Chiagoziem is one of the bright Nigerian scholars who have achieved remarkable exploits in the academic world.

The fresh graduate emerged with a first-class in industrial physics department to break a 39-year-old record that had existed in Imo State University, Owerri (IMSU).

This is as the department had never produced a first-class graduate until Johnpaul did it with 4.51 CGPA.

Johnpaul lamented that Nigeria doesn't place premium value on academic achievements like that of entertainment

The young man became an internet sensation after Legit.ng's report earlier in the year highlighting his academic achievement.

He was said to have received many pledges and promises of rewards at that time.

More than 8 months down the line, nothing has been done in recognizing his feat by his institution neither have the persons who promised rewards kept their words.

He tells Legit.ng more in this interview.

May we meet you?

Mbagwu Johnpaul Chiagoziem is my name. A graduate of Industrial Physics from Imo State University, Owerri. I'm from Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State.

What did it feel like breaking the record in your department?

I literally can't describe it, other than to say that it's a bit overwhelming and it also feels both huge and small at the same time.

Nevertheless, it's cool. It's amazing. It's definitely the biggest thing I've done so far and I will do more than this in the future. And I'm proud of it.

But I'm way, way more proud of having made a difference. And that's what I'll be focusing on in the long haul.

How did the head of your department and Dean react to the feat?

My HOD was extremely happy about the record I broke in the department including my dean. It's an honor well deserved.

When the news of you feat broke out, we gathered that many persons made promises to reward your achievement.... Can you take us through that, how many persons made pledges and actually redeemed it?

More than 10 people pledged and they didn't fulfill it. That's Nigeria or let me just say African mentality. If I was a BBN housemate they will quickly rush to donate millions of naira or cars to me, but I'm not a BBN or Former BBN housemate.

There is a saying that goes thus, "Don't expect things from people if not you will be disappointed waiting for their offers".

I have learnt this on several occasions, so I don't expect things from people because they will promise and fail you as far as they are not God. After all, God never fails.

About three said that they will assist me, others said they will get back to me. Since then I have not heard from them.

Where do you see yourself in the next 5 years?

To be an expert and pedagogy in physics at a research university upon completion of my graduate studies.

My ambition is to be a subject matter expert in this field, while also collaborating and networking with other liked minded researchers to designing and developing result based researchers that will help humanity at large.

Last thoughts...

Without God by my side I won't have achieved this remarkable feat. My parents were extremely supportive and my siblings were as well. My Lecturers were good and my coursemates as well.

I give God all the glory.

Achieving great things is very easy if we are willing to work harder for it.

Don't let anyone tell you that you can not achieve anything as far as God is concern anything is possible.

