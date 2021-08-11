BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes season has been filled with drama especially as some housemates have managed to work themselves into ‘situationships’

Unfortunately, no ship in the house has risen to the occasion of giving viewers of the show a couple of the season

Legit.ng has compiled some videos showing some of the epic dramas between male and female housemates who have attempted to find love in the house

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaiaj) Shine Ya Eyes season is still lacking in the aspect of giving viewers the ideal couple and love interest of the season.

About two weeks ago when the female housemates made their entry into biggie’s house, many viewers had expected that the men would make their moves and find themselves partners.

BBNaija: 5 relationship dramas that gotten people talking so far. Photo: @theangelbsmith/@sammielord/@peregbeofficial

Source: Instagram

Well, the gentlemen did try their best but so far, the house is still filled with ‘situationships’ that would evidently not grow into something lasting outside the house.

The ship has also been rocky for the few Shine Ya Eyes contestants who have tried to find love in the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Legit.ng has compiled videos showing epic ‘situationship’ dramas of Pere, Maria, Angel, among others.

1. Maria blatantly turns Pere down as he tries to shoot his shot

2. Angel and Sammie get into a heated argument after she kissed new housemate during truth or dare game

3. The likeness is gone, I'm done with her, Pere says about Maria during a conversation with Cross

4. Sammie admits falling hard for Angel, tells fellow housemate Cross that it's time to move on

5. Jackie B's decision to warm Boma against trying anything funny after he chose her to share HOH room

Pere hatches plan to get Whitemoney out of BBNaija house

BBNaija’s Shine Ya Eye Head of House, Pere, said he’s no longer comfortable with seeing Whitemoney all the time in the kitchen

Confiding in Maria in the course of a private conversation between them, Pere accused Whitemoney of using cooking as a strategy.

The Head of House, however, said he cooks but has not cooked so far since the show started because he doesn’t want to have a problem with his fellow housemates.

Source: Legit.ng