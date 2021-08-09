It was recently time for another arena game to select the Head of House on BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show

All the 23 housemates on the show battled it out in the arena but Pere eventually emerged victorious

The former Head of House, Boma, handed over the emblem of power to Pere as all the other housemates congratulated him

Recently on the BBNaija season 6 show, one of the housemates, Pere, emerged as the third Head of House on the show.

Things have gotten more competitive on the BBNaija show as the housemates hope to cinch the Head of House title to avoid eviction.

Well, seeing as there is only one spot available, the 23 housemates were made to play a game in the arena in order to win the title.

BBNaija star Pere emerges Head of House. Photos: @pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

At a point, one of the housemates, Liqourose, was leading in the game and it seemed like the Head of House title was hers. However, Pere played his game and knocked his fellow contender out of the top spot.

As the game came to an end, Pere was announced by Big Brother as the newly installed Head of House.

His predecessor, Boma, was made to hand over the emblem of power, a gold necklace, to Pere as the rest of the housemates cheered him on.

Winning the Head of House makes him immune seeing as he has successfully escaped nomination.

Fans celebrate Pere’s win on social media

Soon after Pere’s big win, his fans trooped to his social media page to show him some love. Read some of their congratulatory messages below:

Chinonsoarubayi:

“Pete to the world.”

Send_a_dm_4_website_mobileapp_:

‪”CONGRATULATIONS PERE AS THE NEW HOH. ‬The weapons that were fashioning against Pere did not prosper ‬.”

Queen_liz56:

“I’m so happy my dream came true my God never fails ❤️.”

Nice one.

Yerins becomes 1st housemate to be evicted on BBNaija show

At the live eviction show on Saturday, August 8, Yerins was the very first housemate to be evicted from the sixth edition of the show.

When Ebuka, the show host, mentioned his name, a very long silence followed as other housemates were dazed.

Angel seemed pretty touched by his eviction. She made this known during her conversation with Yousef in the room later.

