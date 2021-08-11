BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes Pere has got Nigerians talking on social media after he had a meeting with his fellow housemates

The Head of House told the others that they can disrespect him as a person but not his position in the house

A lot of Nigerians stated that Pere does not have the right to talk to his fellow housemates in the manner he did

BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes Head of House Pere recently had a meeting with his fellow housemates and it got Nigerians talking.

During the meeting, Pere told the others that he does not care what they think about him before he assumed his position.

BBNaija Pere addresses fellow housemates as the Head of House. Photos: @pereegbiofficial, @utinwachukwu

Source: Instagram

Pere holds a meeting with his fellow housemates

The HoH also noted that his fellow housemates could disrespect him as a person but they can't disrespect the emblem on him as it signifies authority.

Pere then asked if he had made himself clear before he walked away from the meeting.

Watch the video below:

The handler of Pere's IG page uploaded a photo of Pere in a military uniform as it reacted to his meeting with his fellow housemates.

The handler then hailed Pere, while using Davido's popular slang, e choke.

Reactions

iamtonitones:

"It’s like this one thinks he is going to be head of house till season 10."

mofeduncan:

"White Money. Broda constantly with the plates."

daze_martins:

"Wahala for who no wear emblem bayi oo just one week Egbon."

sefinatuumaru:

"You don't force respect, you earn it. Pere and Buhari same WhatsApp group."

raphael_.blacq:

"What got me was the "HAVE I MADE MYSELF CLEAR."

officialkismet:

"Pride!... respect is earned not forced for dude."

emeldahn:

"Just last week they thought Boma was mad. Now General Pere has arrived with u bring disrespect to the office of the HOH."

nellyib1:

"This is when I miss Tacha. She won't sit through this nonsense."

the_doc_mima:

"I already said this week is going to be a Military regime."

Pere talks about Whitemoney's constant cooking

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pere said he is committed to frustrating Whitemoney out of the kitchen.

Revealing why he’s putting Maria in charge of the kitchen duty during his reign as Head of House, Pere explained that it is not logical to see Whitemoney in the kitchen all the time.

According to him, the Anambra indigene is taking advantage of always cooking as a strategy to the detriment of other housemates.

Source: Legit