A Nigerian policeman, Emmanuel Kopwal, has been praised for how he infused dancing into his work when controlling traffic

People who ply his route attested to the liveliness of the traffic warden whenever he is on duty, making sure traffic flows easily

Officer Emmanuel who has received different awards for his work said that his conduct most times gets motorists hooked

A Nigerian policeman, Emmanuel Kopwal, has got people talking as a video of him dancing while controlling traffic in Abuja surfaced online.

Shared by Tunde Ednut on Instagram, the officer has been described as a traffic warden with entertaining moves.

The officer said he is loved by motorists. Photo source: @daily_trust_news

His boss loves him

In a video interview with Daily Trust, the young man said that he has been commended by many people who ply the route he controls.

On how his boss takes his dancing while working, he said they only told him to be very smart while on duty, adding they had no problem with what he does.

He got many awards

The British Commission and Red Cross (Abuja Chapter) are among the big organisations that have recognised his effort.

Officer Emmanuel revealed that sometimes motorists park to watch and encourage him to keep up with the hilarious moves.

On dealing with erring motorists, the policeman said he does nothing but only makes a gesture of warning to them not to repeat their disobedience next time.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments with over 80,000 views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments below:

jullyjulez said:

"This one isn't funny come to Alausa side there's one there he's so full of life and he can dance from morning till night even in hot sun.

i_am_renajojo said:

"This one done accept his destiny with no question asked."

derrick_nnaji said:

"Lagosians for done jam am for traffic. Lagos people wey be werey."

bisithebuilder said:

"I love seeing this guy. He makes my day."

cobjayy said:

"This guy around CBD, it's always a delight to watch him on duty."

