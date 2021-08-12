Many Nigerians are making names for themselves with their crafts despite the huge unemployment in the country.

A profession like barbing which many people believe to be petty have been shown by some Nigerian to be job that could constantly pay the bills.

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at four Nigerians who took the barbing profession to a height many would have thought impossible.

They all succeed in an industry many would look down on.

Source: UGC

1. Kufre Nnah

Kufre's story inspired many months ago when he revealed in a YouTube interview with Steven Ndukwu that he started his business with N5000.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

After working for someone in Lagos, he struck out and started his own. After many years of working hard, he has built an empire called Kayzplace Barbershop in Lekki.

He has flown private jets to give celebrities like Davido, Wizkid, and undisclosed top politician haircuts.

2. Adeyinka

Adeyinka who is popularly known as Topzycut is a young man whose story heavily shows the need to put oneself out there and leverage the power of social media.

The young man who started out from Oyo soon moved to Lagos after photos of his works went viral online. People really sought his service.

Months after Legit.ng wrote about him, Adeyinka has had top Nigerian celebrities as his clients. Days ago, he worked on Burna Boy's hair.

3. Ogechi Okoye

If you think the only men are succeeding in the industry, you could be wrong. Ogechi showed off the beautiful friction lines she could give.

In 2020, the lady posted photos of her work on social media, and the reception was massive. Nigerians said they are proud of what she does.

4. Onu Okwuchukwu Charles

In 2020, Okechukwu amazed people as he made a leaf design on his client's hair with a clipper. Many wondered how he did it.

The Nigerian barber who is based in Anambra state revealed that when he sees a person's head, he already knows what style will befit them.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian student of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Agazue Fidel Obumnaeme, wowed many with the gas cooker he made using materials he sourced locally.

He is a final year student from the department of soil science. Photos of his piece show that the cooker also has baking and drying compartments.

Days after his work trended, the Imo state government visited his workshop as a sign of honour. The delegate was led by Honourable Eric Uwakwete.

Source: Legit