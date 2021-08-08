Daddy Freeze has praised the kindness of Hushpuppi towards him when he was facing turbulent times in his life

The media personality said the church rejected him when he needed their help but people like the fraudster stood by him

Daddy Freeze's recent revelation has stirred mixed reactions online as some people really wanted to know how Hushpuppi gave him

Amid the prosecution Hushpuppi is facing for fraud in the United States, a video has emerged showing Daddy Freeze talking about his relationship with the fraudster.

In the clip, Daddy Freeze said that Hushpuppi showed him great love during his trying time. He stated that if the church had not rejected him, he would not have accepted the man's kindness.

He was a kind man to me

The media personality went ahead to say that there is too much wickedness in the body of Christ. He added that though he does not condole Hushpuppi's fraudulent activities, he still cannot deny the fact that he was a kind and loving person.

He said:

"If the church stood by me in my trying times, would I even have answered Hushpuppi when he sent a cab to take me to meet him where he was...? We have built a church of God and it has become a house of Satan."

Watch the clip below:

Mixed reactions

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered almost 4,000 comments and over 300,000 views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

reality_printz said:

"Calm down bro them never call your name."

keys.gram

"The fear of FBI is the beginning of loose conversations."

detolacash said:

"He give you money, wish one b he show you love."

amyshine0 said:

"This man should get lost, please. Why is he always ranting?

sagittarian80 said:

"We are to blame church for Hushpuppi’s predicament again?"

ladivalicious460 said:

"What about you, can't you show love? Smh People are always quick to demand what they ain't giving."

Daddy spoke again

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Daddy Freeze in another Instagram live session attempted to clear his name as social media users continue to drag him into the ongoing Hushpuppi saga due to the past he shares with him.

Freeze explained that he never had anything to do with Hushpuppi other than an interview which he had with him years ago when he was in Dubai on a work trip.

However, a portion of the live session which caught the attention of many captured the moment he was joined by popular bureau de change operator, Mompha.

