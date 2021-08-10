Much loved BBNaija season 6 star, Whitemoney, recently shared his thoughts on one of the newly added housemates, Queen

BBNaija season 6 housemate, Whitemoney, recently had some of his co-stars laughing after he shared his opinion on one of the newly added housemates, Queen.

In a trending video on social media, the much-loved housemate described his new co-star as being a sweet person.

According to him, Queen is a very sweet and delicious girl and he doesn’t need to taste her to know that.

BBNaija star Whitemoney shares his opinion about Queen. Photos: @whitemoney_, @queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney however added that Queen wanted him but in Boma’s body and with Pere’s height.

In his words:

“She wants a Whitemoney in a Boma’s body with a Pere height, that’s what she wants, three in one. She’s a sweet girl, very sweet and delicious. I’ve not tasted you o, but I don’t need to taste you.”

See the video below:

Queen’s fans react to Whitemoney’s praises

It wasn’t long after the video made the rounds on social media that fans started to share their opinion. Read what some of them had to say below:

Rikaotobyme:

"She's truly a sweet girl, very kind and polite i love her."

Zee_sog:

"I want her to catch cruise with Emmanuel I want to see something."

Dr_brightatang:

"Big baby #TeamQueen."

Chldo86:

"Whitemoney king of content."

Interesting.

Arin, Tega, Nini and 3 other housemates nominated for possible eviction

Things on the sixth edition of the BBNaija show have obviously gotten more intense seeing as another set of six housemates were recently put up for possible eviction.

After nominations from all the housemates, six of them were eventually announced by Biggie as being up for possible eviction. They are: Arin, Emmanuel, Saskay, Nini, Princess and Tega.

The newly installed Head of House, Pere, made use of his veto power and he saved one of those who was initially nominated, Saga, and replaced him with Saskay.

Source: Legit