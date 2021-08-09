Five housemates, Arin, Tega, Princess, Saskay, Nini and Emmanuel, were recently nominated for eviction

This came after the stars on the show were made to pick two names each in the diary room while those with the most mentions were nominated

The Head of House, Pere, however saved one of those who was put up, Saga, and replaced him with Saskay

Things on the sixth edition of the BBNaija show have obviously gotten more intense seeing as another set of six housemates were recently put up for possible eviction.

On another Monday evening, just like it has been the tradition on the BBNaija show, housemates on the reality show were made to go into the diary room to nominate two names of people they would love to see up for eviction.

Out of the 23 housemates currently on the show, 19 of them were made to do this considering that the new additions had only spent a day on the show.

After nominations from all the housemates, six of them were eventually announced by Biggie as being up for possible eviction. They are: Arin, Emmanuel, Saskay, Nini, Princess and Tega.

The newly installed Head of House, Pere, made use of his veto power and he saved one of those who was initially nominated, Saga, and replaced him with Saskay.

How the housemates nominated

See who the 19 housemates nominated below:

Boma: Saskay and Princess

Cross: Princess and Tega

Saga: Princess and Tega

Whitemoney: Arin and Jaypaul

Nini: Princess and Emmanuel

Jackie B: Saga and Nini

Sammie: Tega and Princess

Jaypaul: Maria and Peace

Liquorose: Saga and Arin

Arin: Emmanuel and Tega

Yousef: Arin and Boma

Princess: Saga and Arin

Pere: Princess and Saskay

Saskay: Emmanuel and Nini

Peace: Tega and Princess

Emmanuel: Arin and Angel

Tega: Nini and Arin

Angel: Princess and Emmanuel

Maria: Arin and Angel

Total:

Arin – 7 nominations

Princess – 8 nominations

Nini – 3 nominations

Emmanuel – 4 nominations

Tega – 5 nominations

Saskay – 2 nominations

Nigerians react to news of housemates up for eviction

Read what some internet users had to say about how the housemates voted and those eventua;;y put up for possible eviction below:

Q.ueeneth:

"God of white money ❤️❤️.. Saskay that nominated him is now up for eviction."

Adexbulous:

"My Angel is safe,the rest of you gettat."

Justopee_:

"The way nobody nominated cross is beckoning."

Debee_tankwa:

"My saskay and Emmanuel are going no where, why is peace crying biko."

Beautylovefemmy:

"Now listen up, Liquorlion you guys better use your brain and not share your vote with Emma guy. This week he will want to use Rose for vote. Be wise and use your brain . This dude don’t give a fu*ck about Rose, so be wise."

Shenkez_peter:

"They better evict three, cuz they did Beatrice dirty."

Empress_foma:

"This nomination no pain me at all, anybody can leave on Sunday as long as my whitemoney is saved but why is Peace crying."

Interesting.

Yerins becomes 1st housemate to be evicted on BBNaija show

At the live eviction show on Saturday, August 8, Yerins was the very first housemate to be evicted from the sixth edition of the show.

When Ebuka, the show host, mentioned his name, a very long silence followed as other housemates were dazed.

Angel seemed pretty touched by his eviction. She made this known during her conversation with Yousef in the room later.

Source: Legit