President Buhari has reiterated his commitment to end banditry, kidnappings in the country, especially the crisis-laden areas

The president made this known on Thursday, July 22, in Daura, Katsina state while hosting some leaders of the ruling APC

Buhari demanded truth and fairness from those who would be recording the activities of his administration in the history of Nigeria after his exit from office

Daura, Katsina - President Muhammadu Buhari expressed concern in his Daura country home, Katsina state, on Thursday, July 22, about the lingering banditry in the northwest.

The Nation reports that he described the situation as most disturbing and a source of concern to him because the bandits and their victims belong to the same tribe and religion.

Legit.ng gathered that the president, who spoke while hosting 12 governors and some federal lawmakers, said the lingering development in the northwest is the most amazing to him.

He said:

“The lingering development in the northwest is the most amazing one because of the fact that they are the same people, the same religion but keep on killing and stealing each other’s cattle and burning their own villages.

“This has made it necessary for the Federal Government to change the entire security approach by redeploying soldiers and other security forces to restore peace in the affected regions.”

The Punch also reports that the governors and the lawmakers were in Daura to celebrate Sallah with the president.

Boko Haram had taken over the northeast before I took over in 2015

According to the report, the president also told intellectuals and historians to properly document his tenure for posterity He reminded Nigerians that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration took over in 2015 when insecurity was at its peak in the northeast and south-south.

He noted that only the people in the northeast can tell their story on how Boko Haram terrorists occupied virtually half of their local government areas.

Buhari added:

“The subsequent development in the Northwest is the most amazing, where people who lived together, spoke the same language and shared a common faith, started killing each other and rustling cows.

“I had to change the security chiefs and we had to get down to the fundamentals of providing security. If you look at the situation in relation to time and resources, you will find out what we have been able to achieve.”

