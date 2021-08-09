The Nigerian Army has recorded a huge feat in its fight against the Boko Haram terrorists in the northeast

This is as a total of 335 terrorists including a bomb expert, Musa Adamu, and his second in command, Usman Adamu, surrendered

The acting GOC 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 OPHK, Brigadier General Abdulwahab Eyitayo, received the terrorists on Saturday, August 7

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Bama LGA, Borno state - Musa Adamu a.k.a Mala Musa Abuja, the Chief Bomb Expert of the Boko Haram terrorists, has surrendered to the troops of Operation HADIN KAI in Bama local government area of Borno state.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Monday, August 9, by the director of Army public relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu.

Musa Adamu, the Chief Bomb Expert of the Boko Haram terrorists, has surrendered to the troops of Operation HADIN KAI in Bama LGA, Borno state alongside others. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that Adamu surrendered alongside his second in command, Usman Adamu a.k.a Abu Darda, and their families and followers.

Nwachukwu attributed the "massive surrendering" to the recent escalation of offensive operations coupled with non-kinetic efforts by troops of operation HADIN KAI in the northeast.

The acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 OPHK, Brigadier General Abdulwahab Adelokun Eyitayo, received the set of the surrendered Boko Haram terrorists and their families on Saturday, August 7.

Surrendered terrorists to undergo rehabilitation

The GOC said the decision of the terrorists to drop their arms and come out is highly commendable.

General Eyitayo added that the surrendered terrorists should also try and talk to their brothers and colleagues in the forest to come out and embrace the new life of peace and rehabilitation.

He said they will undergo some rehabilitation process at a government facility before reintegration into the larger society.

335 fighters, 746 adult women and children surrendered

The statement notes that a total of 335 fighters, 746 adult women and children including one of the abducted Chibok girls, surrendered.

It was gathered that new clothes and assorted food items, groceries and toiletries were distributed to the surrendered terrorists and their families.

Nigerian Army lists reasons why terrorists are surrendering

Meanwhile, the Army noted that has listed some reasons for the massive surrendering. These include:

Intensified military campaign on the terrorists' enclaves and environs The overwhelming famine, Discontent and internal skirmishes in the terrorists' camps Health challenges Untold hardship

The Army said it has resolved to intensify its both kinetic and non-kinetic approach towards the ongoing fight against insurgency in order to leverage on the knowledge of Musa Adamu and Usman Adamu.

It added that it will take advantage of the current wave of turnout by the terrorists to achieve both short and long term counter-insurgency gains in the northeast.

Nigerians react

Modu Chinta Wakil commented on Facebook:

"Masha Allah we witness it all. May Allah bring an end to all insurgency in Nigeria."

Aransi AbdulLateef Olalekan said:

"Nice efforts from our men. Kindly ensure they are treated as inmates. They should all be sentenced to 200 years of hard labour of farming for the nation."

Akinnusi Monday Bright said:

"We should be careful of all this pretending soul called surrender territorist...."

Muhammed Quazeem Abdul Lateef said:

"Let's not jubilate yet, this people are hungry that's why they are pretending like normal human being, please you need to be vigilant and security conscious.."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Take the fight to Enemies' hideout, COAS orders troops

In another related report, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya, has directed soldiers of the Nigerians Army to take the battle to the hideouts of insurgents and bandits.

The military commander gave the directive on Friday, August 6, when addressing troops at the Fort Muhammadu Buhari Forward Operating Base in Daura, Katsina state.

Yahaya stated that although there were challenges, troops should be determined to win the war.

Boko Haram terrorists attempt to infiltrate Damboa town, soldiers thwart attack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, Operation HADIN KAI, quelled a dawn attack attempted on Damboa town in the early hours of Sunday, August 8, by Boko Haram terrorists.

The terrorists attempted to infiltrate the town but were met with a heavy volume of fire from the vigilant troops.

They suffered debilitating gunshot wounds from troops' gunfire, forcing them to retreat in disarray.

Source: Legit