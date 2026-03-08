The Nigerian government has released emergency contact numbers for citizens living in the Middle East as regional tensions intensify

The federal government has released emergency contact numbers for Nigerian nationals residing in the Middle East as tensions escalate across the region.

In a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, Nigerians living in affected countries were urged to register with the nearest Nigerian diplomatic mission and maintain close communication with officials for guidance and assistance.

The ministry confirmed that the contact numbers have been activated to support Nigerians who may require urgent help due to the ongoing security situation.

Emergency Contact Numbers for Nigerian Missions in the Middle East:

Iran: +989393216872, +989024165493

+989393216872, +989024165493 Israel: +972543340414, +972503673175

+972543340414, +972503673175 Jordan: +962795669949, +962799430414

+962795669949, +962799430414 Lebanon: +96181669403, +96170848080

+96181669403, +96170848080 Qatar: +97466802029, +97450733786

+97466802029, +97450733786 Saudi Arabia: +966503862894, +966532198524

+966503862894, +966532198524 United Arab Emirates: +971504252546, +971503761332

Citizens are advised to:

Remain calm and follow directives issued by local authorities.

Keep in touch with Nigerian embassies and consulates for updates on safety measures.

Await further instructions before making any movement, especially in areas where security conditions remain uncertain.

Safety Measures and Evacuation Plans

The ministry stressed that Nigerian missions are working closely with host governments and international partners to monitor developments and ensure the safety of citizens.

Authorities assured that contingency plans are being coordinated should evacuation become necessary. Diplomatic missions have been placed on alert to provide consular assistance to Nigerians in distress.

Rising Regional Tensions

The advisory comes amid growing tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel, which have prompted several countries to issue safety alerts to their nationals in the Middle East.

Officials confirmed that further updates will be communicated through Nigerian missions and official government channels as the situation evolves.

The 2026 Middle East war erupted after US and Israeli forces launched strikes on Iran in late February 2026, targeting military installations in Tehran and other regions. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks across the Gulf, hitting countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.

The campaign, codenamed Operation Epic Fury, has now entered its second week, with heavy bombardments and retaliatory strikes continuing. Regional tensions remain high, and several governments have issued safety alerts to their nationals. The conflict has raised fears of wider instability, drawing in international attention and prompting evacuation efforts by multiple countries.

