Shoprite's closure leaves a ₦1.4 trillion void in Nigeria's retail sector, impacting thousands of jobs and businesses

Once bustling, Shoprite's empty shelves highlight the consequences of economic pressures on Nigeria's retail landscape

RSNL announces a business model reset amid widespread uncertainty for suppliers and small businesses following Shoprite's exit

Nigeria’s retail landscape has suffered a major blow as the last remaining outlet of Shoprite completes its shutdown across the country after nearly 20 years of operation.

The closure marks the end of an era for the supermarket chain that once dominated Nigeria’s mall economy. Analysts estimate the sector to be worth about ₦2.5 trillion, with as much as ₦1.4 trillion in economic value now affected following the retail giant’s collapse.

Thousands of workers, suppliers, and small businesses that depended on Shoprite’s operations are now facing uncertainty as the once-bustling supermarket spaces across several cities sit empty.

From retail giant to empty shelves

Shoprite first entered Nigeria in 2005, introducing modern supermarket shopping to millions of Nigerians. The brand quickly expanded to about 25 outlets across 13 states, becoming a key anchor tenant in many shopping malls.

The supermarket attracted huge daily crowds and helped sustain numerous surrounding businesses such as restaurants, boutiques, cinemas, pharmacies, and electronics stores.

However, the business began facing severe pressure after the COVID-19 pandemic due to:

Foreign exchange shortages

Rising import tariffs

High logistics costs

Inflation and declining consumer purchasing power

In 2021, Shoprite’s South African parent company exited direct ownership in Nigeria, selling its stake to a local consortium led by Persianas Investment Limited. The Nigerian franchise continued to operate under Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited (RSNL).

Despite early optimism after the takeover, persistent supply shortages and economic headwinds gradually weakened operations.

Gradual shutdown across Nigeria

The warning signs became visible in 2024 when customers started noticing empty shelves across several outlets. Basic products such as food staples and household items became scarce.

By late 2025, many locations in Lagos and other cities had either scaled down operations or shut down entirely.

For malls that depended on Shoprite as an anchor tenant, the closure triggered a dramatic drop in customer traffic, leaving many smaller shops struggling to survive.

Cities where Shoprite outlets have shut down

The shutdown has occurred across several major commercial hubs in Nigeria. Some of the affected outlets include:

Ado Bayero Mall – Kano

Apapa Mall – Lagos

Lekki Mall – Lagos

Festac Mall – Lagos

Igbatoro Road – Akure

Dugbe – Ibadan

Ring Road – Ibadan

Silverbird Mall – Abuja

Apo Village – Abuja

Novare Central Mall (Wuse Zone 5) – Abuja

Lugbe Mall – Abuja

Independence Way – Kaduna

Many of these outlets had already reduced operations before the final shutdown, with skeletal staff and nearly empty shelves.

Businesses around malls hit hard

Shoprite’s presence in malls traditionally served as a traffic driver, attracting shoppers who would also visit other stores.

With the supermarket gone, many small businesses are now experiencing a sharp decline in sales.

Shop owners in several malls reported:

Significant drop in customer visits

Reduced weekly revenue

Downsizing of staff

Some businesses are shutting down entirely

In Akure, for example, business owners say daily customers have dropped drastically since the store closed.

Workers forced into new livelihoods

The shutdown has also left many former employees scrambling for alternative income sources.

Several workers who depended on the retail chain for years suddenly found themselves unemployed. Some have turned to small businesses such as POS operations, while others are still searching for new jobs.

Local suppliers are also affected. Shoprite previously purchased goods in bulk from Nigerian distributors, providing a steady market for food producers and manufacturers.

With the supermarket gone, many suppliers now struggle to find new distribution channels.

The company says it is a “business reset”

Despite the widespread closures, RSNL insists the brand is not permanently exiting Nigeria.

According to company officials, the shutdown represents a “comprehensive business model reset” aimed at adapting to Nigeria’s current economic realities.

However, no clear timeline has been announced for when or if large-scale operations will return.

Uncertain future for Nigeria’s mall economy

For now, empty supermarket spaces and reduced foot traffic continue to affect malls nationwide.

While some locations are already being acquired by other retailers, many businesses remain uncertain about their future.

For thousands of workers, suppliers, and small business owners who relied on Shoprite’s daily crowds, the silence left behind by the once-vibrant supermarket chain has been both costly and unsettling.

Shoprite outlet shut by Lagos tax authority

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has sealed the Shoprite outlet at Ikeja City Mall over what it described as the company’s failure to comply with its tax obligations.

According to a notice displayed at the entrance of the store, LIRS took the action in line with provisions of the law,

The Cable reported In the notice, the LIRS stated that the alleged breach is punishable under Section 94 of the Personal Income Tax Act, 2011 (as amended).

