The Nigerian Army is beginning to gain an upper hand over insurgents and bandits in the northern rregion

Troops of the NA recorded a laudable feat in the Geidam town of Yobe state on Wednesday, July 21

Yobe is one of the many hot target spots ravaged by Boko Haram and ISWAP members in the region

Geidam, Yobe - Troops of the Nigerian Army fighting insurgency in the north were able to thwart what could have been a deadly attack on Geidam town in Yobe state.

The brave soldiers in an offensive operation subdued the Boko Haram terrorists and sent them out from the town in the evening of Wednesday, July 21, Daily Trust reports.

Recall that Major-General Christopher Musa, the Theatre Commander (TC) Joint Task Force in the northeast Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) had urged soldiers in the unit to dominate their areas of responsibility against Boko Haram and ISWAP to return peace in the region.

Musa gave this charge during his visit to troops of 68 Battalion and 5 Brigade in the frontlines at Mallan Fatori and Damasak.

His mission was to assess ongoing operational activities and was part of his familiarization and operational tour of troops' deployment in the region.

As contained in a statement released by the Nigerian Army spokesman, Major-General Onyema Nwachukwu, TC Musa encouraged the soldiers to be more resolute and resilient in their operation, adding that the NA's leadership will not fail to give them the needed support in the counter-insurgency war.

Part of the statement said:

"Gen Musa noted, that as border towns between Nigeria and Niger Republics, the locations are strategic and must therefore be dominated by the troops.

"He assured the troops of the determination of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya to ensure all requisite logistics and support for the successful conduct of the ongoing counter-insurgency war are provided."

