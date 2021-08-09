Troops of the Nigerian Army fighting the Boko Haram terrorists in the northeast have prevented what could have been another national disaster

The soldiers repelled the attempt by the terrorists to attack Damboa town in the early hours of Sunday, August 8

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya, commended the troops for the swift response in thwarting the attack

Damboa town, Borno state - Troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, Operation HADIN KAI, have quelled a dawn attack attempted on Damboa town in the early hours of Sunday, August 8, by Boko Haram terrorists.

A statement signed by Onyema Nwachukwu, the Army's spokesman, and posted on Facebook on Monday, August 9, said the terrorists attempted to infiltrate the town but were met with a heavy volume of fire from the vigilant troops.

Soldiers of the 7th Division of the Nigerian Army meet at a cross road in Damboa, Borno state, on March 25, 2016. Photo credit: STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP

Legit.ng gathers that the terrorists suffered debilitating gunshot wounds from troops' gunfire, forcing them to retreat in disarray.

Nwachukwu said the troops are currently on the trail of the fleeing terrorists.

He also noted that during the exchange of fire that ensued, two vehicles belonging to the Civilian Joint Task Force were razed by fire.

Troops commended

The Army spokesman said the troops of Operation HADIN KAI have been commended by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya, for their vigilance and swift response in quelling the attack.

They are also encouraged not to allow any form of distraction from the terrorists whose ranks have suffered enormous depletion in manpower as a result of ongoing air and artillery bombardments.

General Yahaya also assured the law-abiding people resident in the northeast of his determination to finally rout the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) criminals from their hideouts.

He also encouraged them to continue to avail the troops with actionable information that will assist in defeating the terrorists.

