Breaking: Tears as Israeli Strike Kills 19, Mostly Women and Children
Beirut, Lebanon - At least 19 people, mostly women and children, were killed in an Israeli strike on a three-story building in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon.
TRT World cited local media as disclosing the development on Sunday morning, March 8.
Israeli strike kills 19 in Lebanon
Steve Sweeney, an award-winning, Beirut-based war correspondent who reports from the ground, also confirmed the sad update.
Sweeney wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page:
"Another day another Israeli massacre in Lebanon.
"At least 20 civilians- mainly women and children - were killed as they slept in a strike on Sira al-Gharbiya in Nabatieh district.
"The martyrs named so far:
- Muhammad Shakir Fawaz
- An'am Sayigh
- Muhammad Ali Mutlaq
- Ahmad Hasan Mutlaq
- Khayrallah Mahmud Mutlaq
- Jawri Ali Mutlaq
- Muhammad Ahmad Mutlaq
- Hasan Mahmud Mutlaq
- Khayriyya Ahmad Mutlaq
- Maytham Bilal
- Fatima Hasan Mutlaq
- Shakir Ali Fawaz
Photos, as well as a video showing the scale of damage, can be viewed below via X:
Legit.ng recalls that on February 28, an attack on a girls’ school in southern Iran killed 165 young pupils.
Girls between the ages of seven and 12 were the main victims of the attack on the primary school in Minab on the first day of the United States (US) and Israel’s war against Iran.
Rights advocates have pointed to the Minab school attack as evidence of potential war crimes being committed by Israel and the US in a war that legal experts say was launched in violation of the United Nations (UN) Charter and in breach of international law.
Childrens' killing: Trump faults Iran
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Saturday, March 7, denied the US involvement in the deadly strike that killed more than 160 people at a girls’ elementary school in Southern Iran on Saturday, February 28, instead placing the blame on Iran.
When asked aboard Air Force One whether the US conducted the February 28 strike, Trump said, without evidence, “No, in my opinion, based on what I’ve seen, that was done by Iran.”
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, standing next to the president, took a more cautious tone, saying the government is still “investigating” the attack but adding, “The only side that targets civilians is Iran.”
Following Hegseth’s statement, Trump asserted:
“It was done by Iran.”
