Micah Plath’s biography: age, birthday, family, modeling, net worth

Micah Plath is an American fashion model and reality TV star. He has risen to fame following his appearance in the popular family-based reality television series Welcome to Plathville.

A photo of Micah. Photo: @micahplath

Source: Instagram

Micah was raised in a family with strict Christian guidelines. Like the rest of his siblings, he had never been exposed to television, soda, computers, or even certain toothpaste brands. However, he followed the footsteps of his elder brother, Ethan, and younger sister, Moriah, who are currently living their separate lives and different from the one their parents raised them in.

Profile summary

Full name: Micah Plath

Micah Plath Gender: Male

Male Famous for: Appearing in a reality TV show

Appearing in a reality TV show Date of birth: March 10, 2001

March 10, 2001 Age: 20 years (as of 2021)

20 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Georgia, USA

Georgia, USA Current residence: Georgia, USA

Georgia, USA Ethnicity: White

White Nationality: American

American Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'11"

5'11" Height in centimetres: 180 cm

180 cm Weight in lbs: 154

154 Weight kilograms: 70 Kg

70 Kg Shoe size: 10.5 (US)

10.5 (US) Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Suit size: 40

40 Father: Barry Plath

Barry Plath Mother: Kim Plath

Kim Plath Siblings: 8

8 Brothers: Ethan and Isaac

Ethan and Isaac Sisters: Hosanna, Moriah, Lydia, Amber, Cassia and Mercy

Hosanna, Moriah, Lydia, Amber, Cassia and Mercy Relationship status: Single

Single Occupation: Reality TV star and Model

Reality TV star and Model Net worth: $100 thousand

$100 thousand Micah Plath's Instagram: @micahplath

Micah Plath's biography

The model was born and raised in the rural side of Georgia, United States of America. His parents are Barry and Kim Plath.

Micah and his elder brother Ethan. Photo: @micahplath

Source: Instagram

His father, Barry, works as a transportation planner for URS Transportation, while his mother, Kim, works as a naturopathic doctor.

Micah holds American nationality and hails from a white ethnic background.

The Plath family

Micah hails from a large family. He is the third born in a family of nine children. He has six sisters and two brothers.

His brothers are Ethan and Isaac, while his sisters are, Hosanna, Moriah, Lydia, Amber, Cassia and Mercy.

The oldest of the children in the family, Ethan, is 23 years old while the youngest child, Mercy, is eight years old.

Sadly, Micah lost a younger brother, Joshua, who passed away back in September 2008 after a tragic accident. He was barely two years old.

Micah Plath's age

Micah Plath's birthday is on March 10. He was born on March 10, 2001. As of 2021, he is 20 years old. His Zodiac sign is Pisces.

Education

Like his brothers and sisters, Micha was homeschooled.

Micah Plath's modeling career

Micah Plath ventured into modeling following his departure from home. He has worked with notable and well-established brands like Calvin Klein. He was also seen in Tallahassee, Florida taking part in a racy photoshoot with his friend, Helena.

His modeling career resulted from a hook up with a modelling agency set up by his sister-in- law Olivia, Ethan Plath's wife.

Besides modeling, Micah is a musician who plays the guitar and mandolin. He was part of the family band and travelled, performing folk-style southern gospel music.

Welcome to Plathville

A photo of the Plath family. Photo: @Without a Crystal Ball

Source: Facebook

Welcome to Plathville is a family-based reality TV series that airs on the TLC channel. It features Barry and Kim Plath's family.

The reality TV series details these two parents' daily lives and their nine children and their upbringing.

The Plath family is a conservative family with strict rules. The children are brought up in a strict environment and are not allowed to use technology, including television, the internet, smartphones, and social media.

Interestingly, not all the family members are willing to abide by these rules as they grow up, and as a result, there is a lot of riveting drama surrounding the family.

Ethan left home when he married Olivia. She introduced him to a new lifestyle, including television and the internet. They live down the road away from the Plath family's farm.

Micah got interested in his brother's life and as a result, he moved out and started living with his younger sister, Moriah Plath, who had also moved out.

As a result of moving out to start a new lifestyle, Micah is not allowed by his parents to mingle with his siblings when alone. His parents have to be present.

Meanwhile, his younger sister, Lydia Plath, has taken up responsibilities in the house, including house chores such as cooking, cleaning and guiding her younger siblings.

Only one daughter, Hosanna Plath, is not featured in the reality series. She is currently married to Timothy Noble, and together they live in Ohio.

Does Micah Plath have a gf?

Micah was in a relationship with Lexi Marie. The couple dated for a while and parted ways.

Currently, Micah is rumoured to be dating Caroline Alexis, a graduate of Troy University in Troy, Alabama.

Body measurements

Micah in the gym. Photo: @micahplath

Source: Instagram

Micah Plath is quite tall and heavily built. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 70 kg. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Growing up, Micah Plath spent most of his time working on the Plath family farm. His heavily built physique is a result of the work associated with the farm.

He is regarded as the best livestock farmer in the Plath family.

Micah Plath's net worth

Micah's primary source of income is through his appearance in the reality family-based TV series. Besides, he has earned an income through his modelling career. His net worth is estimated to be $100 thousand.

Micah Plath is optimistic about his new direction in life, and he is determined to make it successful.

READ ALSO: Jennifer Williams’ bio: age, height, net worth, who is she dating?

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Jennifer Williams. She is an American reality TV star. Jennifer was born on September 17, 1974, in South Orange, New Jersey, USA.

Jennifer is popularly known for her appearance in the reality TV series Basketball Wives. She was married to Eric Williams for three years.

Source: Legit.ng