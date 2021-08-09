BBNaija Lockdown winner and rapper, Laycon, recently had a performance in OAU where a huge crowd turned up for his show

Sharing a clip from the event, he thanked his fans for their support, earning him more congratulatory messages

Among those who commented was Erica, making it her first comment since they both renewed their friendship

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and actress, Erica, recently posted a comment under Laycon's Instagram post for the first time.

Erica dropped her first comment under the rapper's post. Photo credit: @ericanlewedim, @itslaycon

Source: Instagram

Laycon shuts down OAU with performance

The Lockdown winner had earlier taken to his Instagram page to share a clip from his music show at Obafemi Awolowo University in Ife.

Sharing the clip, he showed appreciation for the massive turnout.

In his words:

"Yesterday was a movie! Thank you for coming out for me.. you are all a part of my dream come true #LayconLiveInOAU"

See clip below:

Erica's first comment

Several fans including celebrities commented on the post, congratulating the music star on his performance.

However, one comment stood out, and it was that of Erica who applauded him using emojis.

This is her first comment ever as the two only recently settled their beef which had started out in the house.

See screenshot below:

The two reality stars have buried the hatchet. Photo credit: @itslaycon

Source: Instagram

Lockdown stars renew friendship

Recall the two stars finally settled their differences. The duo could be seen in a playful mood in a heartwarming video Erica recorded.

They were both all smiles as they said hi to their fans.

Recall that their friendship ended in the Big Brother Naija house when Laycon started developing feelings for Erica whose love interest was fellow housemate Kiddwaya.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer, Tunde Ednut, Erica said:

"Hi guys, say hi to the love and light guy."

Source: Legit.ng