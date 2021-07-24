Laycon and Erica have finally settled their differences and their fans are happy about this development

In a video that was captured by Erica, the duo could be seen in a play mood as Laycon described the former as star girl

Many of their fans took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts after it was shared on Instagram by Tunde Ednut

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Erica Nlewedim and the winner of the Lockdown season, Laycon have finally settled their differences.

The duo could be seen in a playful mood in a heartwarming video Erica recorded. They were both all smiles as they said hi to their fans.

Erica and Laycon have finally settled their differences. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Recall that their friendship ended in the Big Brother Naija house when Laycon started developing feelings for Erica whose love interest was fellow housemate Kiddwaya.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer, Tunde Ednut, Erica said:

"Hi guys, say hi to the love and light guy."

Laycon joined her in the video and said:

"Yes, that's me, wagwan, what's popping? Star girl in the building."

Many react to the video

@officialblessingceo said:

"This year I no go kuku support anybody."

@iamkelvinboj commented:

"E go baddddddddd! What am I talking about."

@djbign wrote:

"Absolutely wonderful."

@official._betty said:

"Fans in the mud, u see why it’s good to mind ur business?"

@cris_talker9 commented:

"Lol all the fans wey they fight motal combat. Now them never leave you???"

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Legit.ng previously reported that Big Brother Nigeria reality show star, Erica Nlewedim, took to social media to show off her followers list to fans.

The 27-year-old beauty was followed on Twitter by three of the top female movie makers in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Erica who is also a budding actress revealed that top actresses, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Genevieve Nnaji and filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba, followed her on Twitter.

Source: Legit.ng