A young graduate helped a man based in the United States he had never met before in his life to set up and manage a business in Nigeria

Taiwo Osunrinde finished school with a second class upper and had hopes of landing a job in an oil company but what came his way wasn't what he had imagined

One thing led to another and he met a US man on LinkedIn platform who entrusted him with money and eventually supported his movement to America for study purposes

A young graduate has been hailed on social media for his honesty and faithfulness that has seen him get help beyond his expectation.

Taiwo Osunrinde had narrated in a LinkedIn post on Saturday, August 7 about how a man he had never met before entrusted him to help set up a business in Nigeria.

The graduate's honesty impressed the US man Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Taiwo Osunrinde

According to the second-class upper division graduate, he had needed sponsorship to attend the American Association of Petroleum Geologist International Conference and Exhibition in South Africa while waiting for a well paying oil job.

Taiwo who wasn't financially buoyant had taken his search for help to the LinkedIn platform and surprisingly got a message from a United States-based man identified as Olabisi A.

The beginning of great things to come

Olabisi in June 2018 gave Taiwo N70k as t-fare for the conference with the hope that he would get the balance required to grace the occasion from other sponsors.

Taiwo stated that he couldn't get the balance and consequently made to return the money to Olabisi who refused and told him to keep the money.

Olabisi moved by the graduate's honesty sought his help in setting up a business in Nigeria. Taiwo said he accepted,set up and managed the business for two years.

Taiwo's managerial skills impressed the US man

The man was impressed about how Taiwo managed the money well, the young graduate revealed in part B narration of how he met the US man.

This further strengthened his relationship with the US man who would eventually sponsor his studies to America.

Social media users hail his honesty and faithfulness

Kudirat Omoloja said:

"Whenever I heard about boss/employer who has the attributes of your boss @Olabisi A my heart always reach out for joy because I know what it means to work under a toxic boss most especially the one who doesn't want you to grow.

"I pray for Mr. Olabisi A. that the good Lord who owns heaven and Earth will enlarge your coast and territory, God will make him excel in all his doings, his good attitude and behavior in making other people reaching their goals will pave way for him."

Valentine Uwechie wrote:

"What an inspiring story. May God bless Olabisi A. for his magnanimity. I'm equally happy for you. It is very well deserving. I've been following you growth during the days of your National Service, I can emphatically state that your drive and thirst for knowledge and self development has been unmatched. I know there are more testimonies and breakthroughs ahead of you. I wish you God's speed."

Michael Lelecy Yahaya commenmted:

"This one is just an employer but a good man by nature ordained by God. Being Employer and a good man ordained by God are two different things.

"Congratulations."

