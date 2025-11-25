Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, Chidimma Adetshina, has found herself in the middle of an online exchange

This was after a man questioned her interest in joining the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija)

Chidimma Adetshina aka Chichi Vanessa has reacted to online criticism that sprang up after she declared interest in the popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija).

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 beauty queen expressed excitement as her reign finally came to an end and shared her plans for the next big move.

In a video, Chidimma, who promised to disclose everything that happened to her during her reign, shared how much she enjoyed her time in Nigeria.

The former beauty queen, who stated that a lot of opportunities abound in Nigeria, said she would return to the country once her documents were sorted.

She also recalled how her management prevented her from participating in the recently concluded BBNaija season 10 edition because she was still a queen at the time the show began. Chidimma, however, revealed she was looking forward to the 2026 edition.

"I really enjoyed my stay in Nigeria, and even now, like I said, once I get my documents sorted, I am going. You know, Nigeria was really great for me. The eight months I stayed there were amazing. I feel there is more; there are so many opportunities in Nigeria. I also wanted to do Big Brother next year," she said.

Man slams Chidimma Adetshina Reacting to a social media post made by Legit.ng, a social media user, Ngwakwanalethole, accused the beauty model of enjoying the benefits in Nigeria but refusing to live there.

He wrote: “It's like she enjoys the benefits in Nigeria, but refuses to settle there.”

Chidimma Adetshina came under the comment to highlight that no one was allowed to speak for her unless they were in her shoes.

“@ngwakwanalethole, how can I settle when I have serious issues that need to be solved? Just because you're not in my shoes, please don't speak for me respectfully.”

See the conversation below:

