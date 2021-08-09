A young boy's determination to acquire knowledge against all odds has set a life-changing encounter for him and his family

The young boy had gone viral after CCTV captured him studying under a streetlight because he didn't have electricity in his home

The mayor of his community was touched and assisted his family in getting electricity into their home while a millionaire changed the boy's life for the better

A young boy has brought good fortune to his family and school after he was captured by CCTV in his community studying under a streetlight.

Good News Network reports that Víctor Martín Angulo Córdoba from Peru resorted to doing his homework under the streetlight because his family's home lacked electricity.

Victor's determined effort caught the eye of many persons after it went viral including the city's Mayor Arturo Fernández Bazán.

After locating the lad's home, Arturo learnt that the boy's family home couldn't get electricity because his mum didn't have the money to pay as well as the fact that she lacked documents to prove ownership of the house.

The mayor consequently assisted the family in restoring electricity into their home.

But the good fortunes had only just started rolling in.

A millionaire rebuilds his family home and helps the mother to set up small business

MC Gill Media stated that another person that was moved by the boy's plight upon watching the clip is a millionaire named Yaqoob Yusuf Ahmed Mubarak.

The millionaire flew into Peru, met with the boy and rebuilt his family home. He also opened a computer centre in the lad's school and assisted his mum Rosa in starting up a small business.

The kind millionaire also equipped the school with more furniture for a better learning environment.

Reacting to the man's kind deeds, the young lad said:

"Yaqoob Mubarak, I want to thank you for all that you are doing for us, for the children of the school, as well as for Alvaro who is one of our brothers, you are helping him, and for that, we thank you very much."

