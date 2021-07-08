A Nigerian man has stunned the internet with how social media helped linked him up with an American lady

Chukwuma Ezeh said it all started from a Facebook group where he had shared an inspiring story about his businesses and that earned him the admiration of many

An American lady named Jessica had private messaged him on Facebook in 2018 and that led to a chain of conversations that will span 3 years

A Nigerian man has shared how most of his networks are products of social media interaction.

The young man, Chukwuma Ezeh, gave this narration on LinkedIn as he received an American lady he had met on Facebook into the country.

Jessica and Chukwuma had begun chatting on Facebook in 2018 Photo Credit: Chukwuma Ezeh/LinkedIn

How he knew the American lady

Chukwuma said his friendship with the lady started in 2018 when he made an inspiring post about his businesses on a Facebook group that had people from diverse nationalities.

His post got the attention of many people including the American lady named Jessica Morgan.

Chukwuma stated that the lady had messaged him privately.

Three years late, Jessica chose Nigeria as her vacation destination and was received by Chukwuma alongside other friends she had made in the country.

Jessica even named her child Chidinma.

Social media reacts to his post

Shola Kehinde said:

"Wow! What an inspiring story bro. It very important to network, like my first time I ever traveled out of Nigeria was in 2018, and then I met a friend from Liberia, her name is Jemiamah.

"She told me something I would never forget in my life, she said sho sho, slow but sure networker. In this 21st century we’re all in, we all need to network intentional and strategically, the power of networking cannot be overemphasized."

Rachel Nuhu Birma wrote:

"And I was here thinking it's your family and admiring you all.

"It's obvious you are a good person at heart.

"Welcome to Nigeria Jessica! Hope you have a great stay here! Nigerians are wonderful people."

Maureen Ogbonna commented:

"Wow. That is quite a story.

"Welcome Jessica and Chidinma.

"@Chukwuma, please give them the time of their lives while they're here.

"I trust you to show Jessica and her baby how awesome a people us Nigerians are."

Ikenna Ogwogwo stated:

"This is beautiful. I'm happy to know we can connect and have great relationship via social media. Interestingly, I met my loving wife on one of the platforms. It's been great and awesome."

