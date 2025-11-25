A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kelly Agaba, has reacted to Governor Hyacinth Alia's comment on the alleged Christian genocide in Benue State

Agaba explained the reason the All Progressives Congress (APC) governor claimed there is no Christian genocide in the state

Legit.ng reports that United States President Donald Trump designated Nigeria as a "Country of Particular Concern" over the alleged targeting killing of Christians

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kelly Agaba, said Governor Hyacinth Alia said there is no Christian genocide in Benue State because he wants to maintain his position and influence.

Agaba said Governor Alia's denial is an attempt to avoid international scrutiny.

Agaba says Governor Alia prioritises politics over the welfare of Benue's people. Photo credit: Hyacinth Alia

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, November 23, 2025.

“I believe it's a combination of political greed and desperation. He wants to maintain his position and influence, even if it means sacrificing the well-being of his constituents. The international community has taken notice, with the US designating Nigeria as a "Country of Particular Concern" over alleged Christian persecution. Governor Alia's denial of genocide is an attempt to undermine this narrative and avoid international scrutiny.”

The ADC chieftain accused Governor Alia of prioritizing politics over the welfare of Benue's people.

He said Governor Alia has betrayed the truth as a Catholic priest.

“Governor Alia's comments are a clear example of political opportunism and a desperate attempt to appease the federal government. By downplaying the severity of the situation, he's prioritizing politics over the welfare of Benue's people. It's a betrayal of trust, especially considering his background as a Catholic priest.”

He added that the people of Benue State are suffering, and they deserve answers and action, not excuses or denial.

“The people of Benue State are suffering, and they deserve answers and action, not excuses or denial. The governor's clarification that his comments were taken out of context has done little to quell the controversy. It's clear that he's more interested in protecting his political interests than addressing the crisis.”

Respond to critics who say that the situation in Benue State is complex and can't be reduced to simple labels like "genocide", he said:

“While it's true that the situation is complex, that doesn't excuse the governor's denial of the facts. The evidence is clear: Benue State is experiencing a humanitarian crisis, with thousands displaced and hundreds killed. Labeling it as anything less than genocide is a disservice to the victims and their families. The governor's job is to acknowledge the problem and work towards a solution, not to downplay it for political gain.”

Kelly Agaba says Governor Alia's denial is a desperate attempt to appease the federal government. Photo credit: Hyacinth Alia

Governor Alia clarifies ‘No genocide’ comment

Recall that Governor Alia said the killings in Benue are severe, but do not meet the legal definition of genocide.

The governor clarified that his recent comment did not downplay victims’ suffering or deny the persistent attack in the state.

Governor Alia insisted that his administration is intensifying security collaboration and support for displaced communities.

"Deadliest place on earth to be a Christian”

Legit.ng also reported that the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Wilfred Anagbe, addressed the United States House Subcommittee on Africa.

Bishop Anagbe told the US lawmakers that “Nigeria has become the deadliest place on earth to be a Christian”.

The Catholic bishop recounted a series of recent violent incidents against Christian communities in Nigeria.

