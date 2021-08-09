Singer Davido recently spent time with his son Ifeanyi and he gave his social media followers a peek into how the day went

The singer shared clips on his Instastory channel that captured his little man going hard on the piano

Ifeanyi's video stirred a flurry of reactions from internet users with many commending him for starting young

Singer Davido doesn’t let his duties as a top superstar come in the way of spending quality time with his children.

Just recently, the singer spent time with his only son, Ifeanyi, and he took to his Instastory channel with posts showing his fans and followers how the day went.

One of the posts captured the moment Davido positioned his little man in front of a piano and watched him do his thing.

Ifeanyi wasted no time in going hard on the keyboards thereby filling the room with a cacophony of not-so-pleasant music.

His superstar dad couldn’t help but laugh at the little man for his efforts and interesting display.

Social media users react

The video stirred different reactions from members of the online community. Legit.ng gathered some comments below:

grai_ace said:

"He has the right form on the keyboard meaning he has started learning at such a young age."

princydexx said:

"He even used his leg."

sheischina_ said:

"It’s the leg for me"

angela_value said:

"He used leg too."

dizirim said:

"Playing it the OBO way with his legs on the piano."

