Assurance crooner Davido has got Nigerians talking after he reposted a video on his Instagram story

The video was recorded by his hypeman Specialspesh as his voice was heard in the background discussing with the singer

Davido was spotted with a grill cleaner tool as he worked hard at ensuring that the grilling machine is clean

Davido recently shared a video of himself and it showed that he is good at other things asides from cooking.

Davido shares a video of him doing chores. Photos: @davido

I'm doing chores, Davido

The father of three was spotted working hard at cleaning a barbecue grill.

The voice of his hypeman Specialspesh was then heard asking if he was that bored. Davido then replied and said he was just doing chores.

Specialspesh started to make fun of the singer who couldn't help but smile.

Check out the video below:

Reactions

officialgboi:

"My Fav Forever.."

hrm_kingawelewa:

"If humble was a person."

prince_haywhy1:

"The goal is to be happy."

i_am_mercy58:

"Nice one."

chief_official147:

"Baba is ready to fire the grill."

beebeekul_tunez:

"plain mind."

ugly_modeal:

"It's the shege for me."

leeysha78:

"The guy said Shegeh"

That's our next baby mama

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido showed off his concentration skills while dancing with a beautiful lady.

The singer and the lady seemed to have dared themselves on who could concentrate without smiling. As a beat blared from the speaker, Davido and the unknown lady were spotted doing the popular Focus dance.

The dance saw the singer and the woman pointing their fingers at each other while nodding their heads. Davido had a frown on his face throughout the exercise while the lady struggled to concentrate as a small smile was seen playing on her face.

