It's no news that Davido is really proud of his kids and he does not hesitate to flaunt them on social media

His third child and only boy, Ifeanyi, recently spent some time at his grandfather's house and the singer shared clips on Instagram

The little boy also took his time to admire a photo of his grandfather and others in different places around the house

Award-winning singer Davido is a father to three beautiful children, two baby girls and a boy and he does not hesitate to show them off on social media.

He recently declared to the world that his third child and only son with Chioma, Ifeanyi is his heir apparent and he literally adores the little boy.

The singer shared clips of his son on a visit to his billionaire grandfather's mansion. Ifeanyi played by himself in the large and tastefully furnished sitting room.

In another video, the little boy admired a huge portrait of his grandpa as well as other photos in the house.

Check out clips from the videos below:

Recall that Davido's Chioma shared a sweet video showing a beautiful moment between her and her son Ifeanyi.

Ifeanyi hangs out with his cousin

Davido has proven times without number that he enjoys the company of kids whether they are his or not.

The father of three flooded his Instastory channel with posts showing how he spent the weekend at his father’s palatial mansion.

However, the singer made sure that he didn’t go alone as he was spotted alongside his son, Ifeanyi.

Also present was his cousin B Red’s little boy, Jordan. Some of the videos on his Instastory captured the singer playing with the little boys.

