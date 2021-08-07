Chris Ngige has said Nigerians can have all their medical needs met in the country without going abroad

The labour minister disclosed that he uses the National Hospital in Abuja and as far as he is concerned the medical treatment in Nigeria is fairly okay

According to him, people are free to travel abroad for treatment if they have the means and want a second option

Medical treatment in Nigeria has been rated 'fairly okay' by Dr Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment.

In an interview with Channels Television on Friday, August 6, the minister mentioned the federal government’s achievements in the health sector.

According to him, though the sector is not perfect, the federal government has played its part “well”.

The minister stated:

“On a good note, on an average note, on a comparative note, medical treatment here is fairly okay as far as I’m concerned. Yes, at least if you visit federal medical centres."

As a follow-up, he was asked if there is no need for Nigerians to seek medical treatment abroad.

In his response, Ngige said the country is adequately equipped to provide citizens with quality healthcare and there is no need for Nigerians to seek medical treatment abroad.

He said:

“Why? What are you going to do abroad? Expertise is here.”

I have my doctors in Nigeria

Although the minister has nothing against seeking medical attention abroad, he is of the opinion that Nigerians can stay back and get treated in the country, The Cable reports.

Ngige disclosed that he has his doctors here in Nigeria and has received commendable medical attention at some Nigerian hospitals.

Buhari in London, doctors on strike

The minister’s comments are coming at a time President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in London, where he is scheduled for a medical check-up after attending the global education summit in the UK.

Since the president took over power in 2015, he has spent over 170 days abroad on medical-related reasons.

A week after Buhari left Nigeria for London, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) commenced strike action, crippling activities and leaving patients stranded in many government-owned hospitals in the country.

They resumed the strike on Monday, August 2, months after it was suspending. Dr Akanimo Ebong, president of the resident doctors' association at the national hospital, said the resumption of the strike became necessary due to FG's failure to honour its promise.

