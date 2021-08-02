Resident doctors in Nigeria have resumed strike on Monday, August 2, months after suspending the industrial action

Dr Akanimo Ebong, president of the resident doctors' association at the national hospital, said the resumption of the strike became necessary due to FG's failure to honour its promise

Ebong added that the only language the federal government understands which makes it consider negotiation is strike

FCT, Abuja - Dr Akanimo Ebong, the president of the Association of Resident Doctors at the National Hospital in Abuja, says the federal government barely considers negotiation with health workers until strike is introduced.

Dr Akanimo Ebong, a senior registrar at the National Hospital’s Department Of Obstetrics And Gynaecology, during an interview with Channels TV on Monday, August 2.

Dr Akanimo Ebong, a resident doctor, says the federal government barely negotiates with health workers until an industrial action is introduced. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Legit.ng gathers that the National Association of Resident Doctors has resumed its industrial action on Monday over unpaid salaries and other benefits.

Recall that they had embarked on an earlier strike in April. The strike was suspended some days later after they met with the representatives of the federal government.

However, Dr Ebong said very little progress has been made since then. He said:

“Usually there is no negotiation done until we go on a strike."

Nigerians react

Abdulganiu Jimoh said:

"Nothing do hurt me more than seeing hospitals being closed down and doctors embarking on strike.

"The lives that are lost at the time of the strike are not worth it.

"I lost my mum because of Doctors strikes, and more victims are counting whenever the government allows doctors to embark on strike."

Pwavi Mike said:

"Their children school abroad, they go for treatment abroad that's why they are never concerned about the poor masses in Nigeria. But God will judge them all."

Akharaiyi Anderson Ebanehita said:

"So the only language FG understand is strike?"

FG meets ASUU as fresh nationwide strike looms

In another related development, there are indications that the federal government is taking crucial steps to avert another nationwide strike across Nigerian universities.

Recall that branches of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had expressed readiness to commence a fresh strike over the non-implementation of their agreement with the government on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

However, the leadership of ASUU are expected to meet with the delegations from the federal government on Monday, August 2, for dialogue.

