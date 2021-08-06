Ibrahim Babaginda, a former Nigerian military president, on Friday, August 6, claimed that his regime fought corruption better than the current administration is doing.

In an Arise TV interview on Friday monitored by Daily Trust, Babangida boasted that his administration did a better job in fighting the nation's number one enemy: corruption.

He noted that if a comparative study is done between his government and the present leadership, Nigerians will discover that he and his then cabinet members are saints.

His words:

“But what’s happening now is worse than when we were in power… we are saints when compared with that.”

Source: Legit