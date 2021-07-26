Heads of state and governments are converging in the United Kingdom for the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education

The summit is aimed at working to help transform education systems in several countries and territories

President Buhari hopes to strengthen the bilateral relations between Nigeria and the UK during the summit

Presidential Villa, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday, July 26, travel to the United Kingdom to see his doctors and participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025.

The special adviser to the president on media publicity, Femi Adesina, made the disclosure in a statement issued via a Facebook post.

FG hopes the summit will have positive effects on Nigeria’s educational sector. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

The aide stated that the summit will be co-hosted by the prime minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, and the president of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta.

He said it will be attended by heads of state and government as well as stakeholders and youth leaders.

Adesina explained that the summit will also provide a platform for partners to chart a way forward towards transforming education systems in partner countries, through the exchange of best practices.

The Nigerian president is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

After the summit, Buhari will spend a few days for an earlier scheduled medical check-up.

He is expected to return to Nigeria by the second week of August 2021.

The minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and some other officials will accompany the president on the trip.

