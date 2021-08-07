Yoruba-speaking monarchs in the Benin Republic are hoping that the French-speaking country would soon release Sunday Igboho from detention

The Yoruba Nation activist was declared wanted in Nigeria by the Department of State Services for allegedly stockpiling arms

Igboho and his wife were detained by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Airport in Cotonou, the Republic of Benin, on their way to Germany

Cotonou, Benin Republic - An emerging report claims Yoruba-speaking monarchs in the Benin Republic are trying to secure the release of Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Igboho from detention.

According to The Punch newspapers, the monarchs have submitted a letter to the president of the Benin Republic, demanding asylum for the activist.

Sunday Igboho has denied allegations that he stockpiled arms at his residence

Source: Facebook

The newspaper stated that traditional rulers have advised the French-speaking nation not to allow itself to be used by Nigeria to score political points.

The spokesperson for Ilana Egbe Omo Oduduwa confirmed that the monarchs have played an important role in the quest to secure Igboho’s release.

One of the monarchs who does not want to be named said the details of the meeting with the government will be made known to the press later.

He said:

“We have started meetings with government officials and allies of the president. We will still discuss the outcome of the meeting with the press but that is not now.''

MURIC faults Afenifere over comments on Sunday Igboho

Meanwhile, the Islamic group, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) says it is unacceptable for Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-political group, to compare Sunday Igboho with Prophet Muhammad and Moses in the Bible.

Afenifere said in a statement there is nothing wrong with Igboho fleeing Nigeria because Moses ran away from Pharaoh and Prophet Muhammad fled his hometown to escape persecution.

But Ishaq Akintola, MURIC director, said the circumstances that made Prophet Muhammad migrate are different from the travails of Igboho.

Police charge Yoruba Nation rally suspects for unlawful assembly

In another news, about 48 suspects who were arrested by the police command in Lagos at the Gani Fawehimi Freedom park during the Yoruba Nation rally have been charged by the force.

The Nation reported that the commissioner for police in the state, CP Hakeem Odumosu, charged the suspects for unlawful assembly and misconduct that threatened the peace of Lagos.

In the charge, Odumosu stated that some of the suspects were found with guns, axes, Oodua flags, Yoruba Armed Forces vests among other items.

