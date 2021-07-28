Afenifere has been asked to apologise for comparing Sunday Igboho to Moses and Prophet Muhammad

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) says the comparison by the Yoruba socio-political group is unacceptable

The group also used the opportunity to warn southwest Muslims in the country to back out of the agitation for a Yoruba nation

Lagos - Islamic group, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) says it is unacceptable for Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-political group, to compare Sunday Adeyemo, an activist better known as Sunday Igboho, with Prophet Muhammad and Moses in the Bible.

Igboho is standing trial in the Benin Republic after his arrest at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou.

Akintola has asked Afenifere to apologise for the comparison.

MURIC stated that such comparisons are not neccessary

The Yoruba nation activist fled Nigeria after a raid on his home by the Department of State Services (DSS)

On Monday, July 26, Afenifere said in a statement there is nothing wrong with Igboho fleeing Nigeria because Moses ran away from Pharaoh and Prophet Muhammad fled his hometown to escape persecution.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 27, Ishaq Akintola, MURIC director, said the circumstances that made Prophet Muhammad migrate are different from the travails of Igboho.

Part of the statement seen by Legit.ng read:

“This is totally unacceptable. It is not only sacrilegious but outrageous and audacious. Afenifere has manifested categorical desertification of discernibility coupled with an alarming height of tramadolised hero-worshipping. It is provocative, preposterous, repugnant and nauseating.

“The circumstances surrounding the migration of Prophet Muhammad in 622 C.E. to Madinah differ a lot from those that sent Igboho to Benin Republic in July 2021.

“Muhammad was invited to Madinah by the Madinese whereas Igboho was not invited by the people of Cotonou. Muhammad was a prophet of God, Igboho is not. Muhammad’s constituency is the whole world while Igboho’s activities are restricted to south-western Nigeria.

“It was, therefore, an exercise in excessive exaggeration for Afenifere to have compared Igboho to a universal prophet whose followers in their billions spread across all the continents and countries of the world.”

The MURIC director further said all the Yoruba Muslims who support the clamour for a Yoruba nation should retrace their steps.

Professor Akintola also shared his full statement on his official Facebook page.

Some of his followers also commented on the statement with a couple of them agreeing with his stance, while others disagreed.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that authorities in the Benin Republic filed fresh charges against Igboho.

Ibrahim Salami, one of the lawyers of Sunday Igboho disclosed the new charges after the court hearing on Monday, July 26.

The Beninese court also ordered that Igboho who was arrested in the country on Monday, July 19, be remanded in police custody.

Olubadan sends delegation to Cotonou over Sunday Igboho

Recall that the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, on Sunday, July 25, sent a royal delegation to monitor Igboho's court case.

The monarch's decision was announced by Adeola Oloko, his director of media and publicity.

The first-class Yoruba ruler made the timely move so that the delegation would monitor the proceedings of the court on Monday, July 26.

