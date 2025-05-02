A lady has shared her heartbreaking experience with her ex-boyfriend who embarrassed her on the road

According to the lady, her ex-boyfriend who was driving a Range Rover saw her on a bike with her new boyfriend and taunted her publicly

While sharing her experience via the TikTok app, the lady noted that she felt so ashamed of herself because of the encounter

A young lady has lamented bitterly over the humiliating encounter she faced in the hands of her ex-boyfriend.

The incident occurred when her ex-boyfriend, driving a Range Rover, spotted her riding a bike with her new partner.

Man taunts ex-girlfriend whom he saw riding bike with new man. Photo credit: @shadesofjenifer/TikTok, Olasunkanmi ariyo/ Getty Images. Depicted people in first photo have no relationship with story.

Source: TikTok

Man taunts ex-girlfriend after seeing her on bike

According to the lady, he sped up to their location, slowed down, and rolled down his window to mock them before speeding off.

The lady, known as @shadesofjenifer on TikTok, shared her heartbreaking experience with her followers, revealing the depth of her emotional pain.

She noted that her ex-boyfriend's action was a deliberate attempt to embarrass her in front of her new partner.

"In 2023 my ex saw me and my new boyfriend on bike and he made sure he sped to where we were then slowed down, whined his glass down and laughed at us from inside his Range Rover and sped off," she said.

Lady ashamed as ex-boyfriend who drives Range Rover sees her on bike with new boyfriend. Photo credit: @shadesofjenifer/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady shares experience with ex-boyfriend

Many TikTok users sympathised with the lady, acknowledging the hurt and humiliation she endured.

@Temidayo said:

"If efcc no carry am that day make I know why, he go talk where he see Range Rover."

@bird reacted:

"Shame catch you, but you know the kind shame wey catch that new boyfriend? Omo Ehn."

@Oyin damola said:

"Even the new boyfriend will be thinking what he did wrong."

@Mide said:

"Nah the new bf I pity pass e go Dey reason wetin he do."

@maya said:

"Lol as long as una no day suffer to eat and you day live well Ajeh that one no be pressure."

@$ £ said:

"This happened to me I swear we were treking that night. I cried when I got home."

@MicKeySmiLE said:

"I go first speed beside you guys, whine down laugh, then slow down, kon Dey press ON for una back repeatedly."

@4ptfx said:

"Omo if nha me be the new bf I go just turn eye face other side if the guy don go I go start discussion say I once buy the car then."

@Jowi said:

"Brotherhood, sisterhood men women children adults family extended family are proud of him."

@Babyjane said:

"I’ll come on social media and see things I can never imagine could happen to someone."

@Selanxie said:

"We were trekking from an akara sellers point while he was inside his benz."

Watch the video here:

Man warns ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man sparked reactions on social media after sending a message to his former girlfriend's new partner.

In his TikTok post, he advised the anonymous man never to leave his girlfriend in the same house with his junior brother.

Source: Legit.ng