The Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, said it is wrong for secessionists to demand the breakup of Nigeria

The politician stated that poor governance is one of the root causes fueling agitations across the country

The governor disclosed that there are other legal ways secessionists can make their grievances known to the federal government

FCT, Abuja - Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has urged Biafra and Yoruba Nation agitators to drop their demand for secession.

The Cable reported that Ganduje on Thursday, August 5, at a public lecture in Abuja stated that secession is not the solution to the challenges confronting the country.

Governor Ganduje has called for a united Nigeria. Photo: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

The politician advised the secessionists to have a change of heart and embrace dialogue over their grievances.

He warned that Nigeria cannot afford another civil war.

Ganduje said:

“The Biafran agitators and a small section of the Yoruba nation agitating for Oduduwa Republic should therefore always have this at the back of their minds in their political calculations and transformations.”

According to The Tribune, Governor Ganduje claimed that no section of Nigeria has the right under the constitution to seek an independent nation.

He explained that the National Assembly affords Nigerians the opportunity to address some grievances.

Ganduje explained that dialogue is a far better alternative that costs less than the consequences of agitation.

Nigerian police arrest suspected top financier of IPOB/ESN

Meanwhile, a man suspected to be a financier of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) has been arrested by the police in Imo state.

The Imo state police command disclosed that the suspect, Boniface Okeke, and 25 members of the group were arrested Sunday, August 1, at a hotel in the Orlu area of Imo state.

According to the commissioner of police, Abutu Yaro, the suspects were held in connection with terrorism and attacks on security agencies and individuals.

Igbo youth group tells IPOB to suspend planned lockdown

In another news, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has appealed to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to cease their planned Monday lockdown in the southeast region in the interest of Ndigbo and the country, in general.

The coalition stated that taking such action will be detrimental to the Nigerian economy because it is struggling to rise from its economic challenges.

The group pointed out that it does not see any economic wisdom in shutting down business in the zone especially on Mondays, generally regarded as the beginning of the week.

