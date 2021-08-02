The DSS has finally complied with the court directive by producing some arrested aides of Sunday Igboho

Recall that the aides were arrested about a month ago after DSS raided Ighoho's on allegations of arms stockpiling

The aides are suing the security agency, arguing that their fundamental human rights were being violated

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday, August 2, presented the aides of Sunday Igboho at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The aides were arrested when DSS officials raided Igboho’s home on Thursday, July 1.

The DSS on Monday produced before a Federal High Court in Abuja eight out of the 12 detained aides of Sunday Igboho. Photo credit: The Nation Newspaper

Channels TV reported that the aides have sued the security agency on grounds that their fundamental human rights were being infringed on.

Ruling on the suit filed by Pelumi Olajengbesi, their lawyer, Justice Obiora Egwuatu ordered the DSS to produce the 12 aides on Thursday, July 29.

But on court day, the DSS failed to honour the directive, making the judge issue another order and adjourn the case to Monday, August 2.

It was, however, that only eight out of the 12 aides previously paraded made it to court on Monday, The Nation also stated.

Lawyer to the aides, Olajengbesi, asked the court to mandate the DSS to produce the last four aides in court at the next date of the hearing.

How DSS raided Sund Igboho's home in Ibadan

The DSS had arrested the aides on July 1 and accused them, along with Igboho, of stockpiling arms to cause chaos in the country.

Igboho is a self-appointed defender of the Yorubas against the killer herdsmen terrorising the southwest. He has also advocated for the creation of a Yoruba Nation out of Nigeria.

After the DSS raid on his home, Igboho fled to the Benin Republic and was about to escape to Germany when he was arrested.

He is currently in detention in the Benin Republic, fighting extradition back to Nigeria.

Sunday Igboho to get asylum in Benin Republic? Lawyers clear air

Meanwhile, Igboho's lawyers have spoken on the possibility of a Benin Republic-based court to respond to an application for asylum from their client.

The coordinating counsel for Igboho, Olasupo Ojo, said he was yet to get any official report on his asylum.

Ojo, however, said the asylum application feedback may be out this week.

