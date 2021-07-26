The police in Lagos is serious about its zero tolerance for violent protest in all parts of the state by agitators

This is why the commissioner of police in Lagos, CP Hakeem Odumosu, on Monday, July 26, filed charges against some suspects

The suspects numbering about 48 were charged for illegal possession of firearms and other objects for destrcution

Lagos - About 48 suspects who were arrested by the police command in Lagos at the Gani Fawehimi Freedom park during the Yoruba Nation rally have been charged by the force.

The Nation reports that the commissioner for police in the state, CP Hakeem Odumosu, charged the suspects for unlawful assembly and misconduct that threatened the peace of Lagos.

In the charge, Odumosu stated that some of the suspects were found with guns, axes, Oodua flags, Yoruba Armed Forces vests among other items.

The commissioner's suit was filed before the magistrate court in the Yaba area of the state.

Meanwhile, Sunday Igboho was on Monday, July 26, brought before the Court of Appeal in Cotonou for his extradition trial.

The southwest political agitator has been kept in a room since morning awaiting the resumption of the hearing.

Many of his loyalists and supporters have waited around the complex of the court for the commencement of the proceedings.

Igboho's wife, Ropo, alongside some Yoruba traditional rulers and delegates, are also at the premises for the business of the day to begin.

Another post by Legit.ng reported that there were claims that Igboho might face 21 years imprisonment if he was found guilty of using a forged passport from the Benin Republic.

Some reports had that Igboho was arrested with a fake Beninese passport in the West African country while trying to catch a flight to Germany. However, his lawyer, Ibrahim Salami told journalists that the claims were untrue.

He said no Benin Republic passport was found on Sunday Igboho when he was arrested.

Source: Legit