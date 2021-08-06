Nightblue3’s biography: age, height, real name, ban, net worth

Rabia Yazbek, popularly known as Nightblue3, is an American professional League of Legends gamer and YouTube content creator. Overall, his gaming prowess is worth envying. For this reason, many of his fans are always eager to know more about him.

American Twitch streamer, Nightblue3, at TwitchCon. Photo: @niightblue3

Source: Instagram

Rabia Yazbek plays various games on Twitch to entertain his viewers. Besides being a renowned Twitch star, what else is exciting about him? His biography has all the details you need to know about his life and profession.

Nightblue3’s profile summary

Birth name: Rabia Yazbek

Rabia Yazbek Nickname: Nightblue3/Nb3

Nightblue3/Nb3 Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: July 31, 1993

July 31, 1993 Place of birth: Dearborn, Michigan, USA

Dearborn, Michigan, USA Current residence: Michigan

Michigan Age: 28 years (as of 2021)

28 years (as of 2021) Sexuality: Straight

Straight Girlfriend: Lia

Lia Birth sign: Leo

Leo Weight in pounds: 121 lbs

121 lbs Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Height in feet: 5”4’

5”4’ Height in centimetres: 163

163 Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Hair colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Education: University of Michigan Dearborn

University of Michigan Dearborn Profession: Gamer, Twitch streamer

Gamer, Twitch streamer Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Lebanese

Lebanese YouTube: Nightblue3

Nightblue3 Instagram: @niightblue3

@niightblue3 Twitch: Nightblue3

Nightblue3 Twitter: @Nightbloo

Nb3’s bio

What is Nightblue3’s real name? Nightblue3’s real name is Rabia Yazbek. His nickname is Nb3. The American gamer was born on July 31st 1993, in Dearborn, Michigan, in the United States of America. He has not revealed any information regarding his parents or siblings.

Rabia Yazbek attended a local primary school in Dearborn, Michigan. After high school, he proceeded to the University of Michigan Dearborn for higher learning.

How old is Nightblue3?

As of 2021, Nightblue3’s age is 28 years. He holds an American nationality.

Where is Nightblue3 originally from?

He is originally from Lebanon.

Career

Nb3 and his fellow YouTuber Michael Kurylo. Photo: @BunnyFuFuu

Source: Twitter

Rabia Yazbek created his Twitch channel on April 20, 2008. The same year, he started streaming, playing the League of Legends.

In 2013, Nb3 took the 50th position in the Elo ranking. Later, in 2014, he became a pro player for Team Solomid. As a result, he gained more followers on Twitch, helping him to boost his streaming career.

Did Nightblue3 quit the League? On March 20th 2018, reports emerged that he was going to leave the League of Legends officially. He said that playing the same game over and over was monotonous because he started playing it in 2008.

The gamer is still streaming on Twitch. For instance, on August 4, 2021, he streamed the Goliath Warlord Beast Governor on Twitch TV.

Net worth

Nb3 has accumulated substantial wealth from his career. So, how much is Nightblue3’s worth? Nightblue3’s net worth is estimated to be $8 million as of 2021.

How much does Nightblue3 make? He earns approximately $730,000 annually from his YouTube channel. Additionally, he earns a significant amount of money from his Twitch channel. Rabia Yazbek reportedly makes around $75,000 annually on the platform.

Is Nightblue3 single?

Currently, he is in a relationship. Nightblue3’s girlfriend is called Lia, and she is from Santiago. Like Kandy and SuperMechaFrieza, Lia is one of the best female streamers on Twitch.

None of the lovebirds has revealed how they met or how long they have been together. At times, the two create cooking videos on YouTube.

Nb3 with his girlfriend Lia. photo: @niightblue3

Source: Instagram

Where does Nightblue3 live?

Currently, the American gamer resides in Michigan in the United States of America.

Body measurements

How tall is Nightblue3? Nightblue3’s height is estimated to be 5 feet 4 inches (162 cm). On the other hand, he weighs 121 pounds (55 kg)..

What happened to Nightblue3?

Was Nb3 banned from Twitch? Nb3 was banned on November 19, 2020 from Twitch. Why did Nb3 get banned? Nb3 and his three colleagues, Mendo, GrandPooBear, and Tifue, were banned from the platform for violating Twitch Rivals GlitchCon’s tournament code of conduct.

However, Nightblue3's ban was a temporary suspension that lasted for 14 days. The ban served as a disciplinary action to any gamer who wanted to take advantage of their fellow teammates.

Indeed, Nightblue3 is possibly one of the oldest League of Legends streamers on Twitch. His video game streams are entertaining to watch. Also, his skills are impeccable, making him among the best in the world of gaming.

