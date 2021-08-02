Fedmyster’s biography: age, real name, girlfriend, what happened?

Federico Michael Gaytan, popularly known as Fedmyster, is a successful YouTuber and a Twitch streamer based in the United States. He is famous for his YouTube videos as well as his live streaming on Twitch. In 2020, his name hit the headlines for his inappropriate behaviour at OfflineTV. So, what happened?

Twitch streamer Fedmyster. Photo: @fedmyster

Source: Instagram

The Mexican-American YouTuber’s life has been full of ups and downs. Where is Fedmyster now? Here is all you need to know about the controversial YouTuber.

Profile summary

Full name: Federico Michael Gaytan

Federico Michael Gaytan Nickname: Fedmyster

Fedmyster Date of birth: August 7, 1995

August 7, 1995 Age: 26 (as of 2021)

26 (as of 2021) Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Nationality: American

American Profession: Twitch Streamer and YouTuber

Twitch Streamer and YouTuber Birth sign: Leo

Leo Height in feet: 5”8’

5”8’ Height in centimeters: 173

173 Weight in Kilograms: 73

73 Weight in lbs: 161

161 Hair color: Black

Black Eye color : Dark brown

: Dark brown Education: University of California

University of California Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Siblings: 2 brothers

2 brothers Marital status: Single

Single Net worth: N/A

N/A YouTube: Fedmyster

Fedmyster Twitter: @Fedmyster

@Fedmyster Twitch: Fedmyster

Fedmyster’s biography

Fedmyster was born on August 7, 1995, in California, United States. He was raised by his parents; unfortunately, his father passed away when he was in his last semester at California University.

He was brought up in Los Angeles, California, in the United States. He was born to Mexican-American parents, so it is safe to say that Gaytan has mixed ethnicity. Does Fedmyster have siblings? Yes. He has two brothers with whom he grew up with in the States.

Notably, the gaming legend is popularly known by his nickname. Therefore, many would want to know his birth name. Fedmyster’s real name is Federico Michael Gaytan, but he prefers using his nickname in all of his social media accounts.

So, how old is Fedmyster?

Fedmyster’s age as of 2021 is 26.

Career

Fed joined OfflineTV in 2018. OfflineTV is a group of content creators who work together in producing new content. The Twitch star gained fame from the massive views he received in his Twitch emote called "Fed7".

However, things started falling out of place in June 2020, resulting in him being banned from OfflineTV. So, what did Fedmyster do?

According to CNN, two housemates accused him because of s3xually harassing them. As a result, OfflineTV removed him from their group because of the inappropriate behavior.

Twitch Streamer Fedmyster. Photo: @fedmyster

Source: Instagram

Fed's OfflineTV accusations

Fedmyster’s drama of harassing women in the gaming industry was not well received by many people on the internet. He purportedly took advantage of female stars in the team, such as Yvonne, mostly known as "Yvonnie” and LillyPichu.

Following the numerous allegations from several women housemates, Fed acknowledged his misconduct and made a public apology for his inappropriate behaviour. According to The Sportsrush, part of his statement read,

“I want to make it clear that my intentions were never to act maliciously or predatorily. I am flawed, I have issues that impede my friendships, issues with myself, but I am not a predator and I never wanted this to happen.”

So, what happened to Fedmyster after acknowledging that he harassed his fellow housemates? As expected, OfflineTV stood by Yvonne and removed Fed from the group of content creators in the house on June 28, 2020.

Furthermore, the group made it clear that Fed was no longer going to live with them. Others who faced similar abuse were also encouraged to share their story rather than keep it behind the curtains.

Who is Fedmyster’s girlfriend?

Fed has not yet disclosed his current girlfriend. However, according to Dating Celebs, Fed was previously in a relationship.

Body statistics

How tall is Fed7? Fedmyster's height in feet is 5"8'. Also, he reportedly weighs 73 kilograms (161 pounds). Moreover, the Mexican-American has a black hair and dark brown eyes.

Online presence

The Mexican-American content creator opened his Twitter account in December 2010. He has a considerable following on the platform; currently has more than 273k followers.

However, many of his fans and well-wishers were confused in 2020, questioning "what happened to @Fedmyster?" when he was involved in the scandal.

Also, the confusion was as a result of his long absence from the internet which was linked to his scandal at the gaming house. Now, the reason behind his disappearance is well known. The 26-year-old took a year-long break from his online platforms to reflect on his life and mental health.

Notably, Fedmyster's fame is greatly attributed to when he launched his YouTube channel in December 2014. Currently, he has over 423k subscribers on his channel. Moreover, Fed has an active Twitch account with over 540k followers.

Where is Fedmyster now?

The Twitch star is now back in his streaming career. Tracing back his July 19, 2020 IG post, he wrote that he was focusing on his mental health and character.

Fedmyster is a media personality. After being banned several times on Twitch, he resumed his streaming career on June 25, 2021.

READ ALSO: Celestia Vega’s biography: age, real name, net worth, what happened?

Legit.ng recently published a thrilling piece about Celestia Vega. Celestia is a successful gamer and a former YouTube star. She became a controversial figure when she converted to adult filming.

What is known about this talented young woman? Find out more about the most fascinating facts about her career and personal life.

Source: Legit.ng