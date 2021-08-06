Members of the Edo state chapter of the PDP has formally apologised to the state governor, Godwin Obaseki

The apology was reportedly issued on behalf of the state executives by the secretary, Hilary Otsu

After the apology, the PDP members further pledged their total support and loyalty to Obaseki’s administration

Benin, Edo state - After recording a landslide victory at the Supreme court last week, Governor Godwin Obaseki receives a letter of apology from the States Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP's State Executive Committee (SEC) in Edo state formally apologised to the governor over what it claimed was its indiscretion and the embarrassment caused the governor by the resolution of the body on Monday, May 10.

The letter which was made public and presented by the secretary of the party in the state also showed the unwavering support and loyalty of the PDP members towards Obaseki's administration, Vanguard reports.

The PDP's State Executive Committee (SEC) in Edo state has formally apologised to Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The party’s SEC in the apology to the governor dated June 1, 2021 said:

"Re: RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT AN EMERGENCY AND EXPANDED STATE WORKING COMMITTEE MEETING OF EDSTATE PDP HELD ON MONDAY 10TH MAY 2021”

"Your Excellency,

"Warm greetings from the entire members of the State Working Committee and the LGA, and big CONGRATULATIONS on your victory at the Supreme Court last week. The Lord will guide and direct you and your loyal Deputy Governor.

"Your Excellency Sir, we write this letter to you today, to obviate seeming consequences of our indiscretion, as seen in our letter of May 10th, 2021, to the National Chairman of our Party, on the above subject, with regards to improper addressing and references to your person. We wish to use this medium to present our unreserved remorse and to inform you that NO DISRESPECT was intended in any shape or form. Our intent was purely based on the report presented on the outcome of the meeting held in Government House on the 8th of May 2021, and, in retrospect, we realized we acted hastily and it is regrettable.

"May we use this medium to reiterate our loyalty to your Excellency as the LEADER of the Party in the State, and to pledge our unflinching support for any inconveniences or embarrassment the above-mentioned letter may have caused you.

"Please accept the assurances of our profound respect and regards.

"Sincerely

"Dr. Tony Aziegbemi (State Chairman), Hilary Otsu (State Secretary)"

The letter was endorsed by the members and stakeholders of the party, heading key position within the party.

The letter was also endorsed by the LGA chairmen of the state.

