The governors of the ruling APC have declared that their Yobe state counterpart, Mai Buni, would remain the chairman of the party's caretaker committee

Some stakeholders of the APC have called for Governor Buni's resignation to save the party from a legal trap in the future

Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, who spoke on behalf of the governors, said Buni's continued stay in the office does not pose any threat to the APC

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - The plan to sack Governor Mai Mala Buni as the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee may have been shelved by the leadership of the party.

The Punch reports that the APC governors on Thursday, August 5, threw their weight behind Governor Buni's committee.

APC governors have thrown their support behind the Buni-led committee of the party. Credit: APC.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng had previously reported that the decision was taken after a review of excerpts of the Supreme Court judgment which they noted did not invalidate Buni’s position as chairman of the committee.

The chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Abubakar Bagudu, made the position of his colleagues known in Abuja, on Thursday, August 5.

APC says it is vindicated by Supreme Court judgement

Bagudu said the written judgment which was released late on Wednesday, August 4, had vindicated the party.

He said:

“Prior to the release of the written judgement, a lot of analysis and interpretations had been made, with some clearly mischievous. The early release of the written judgment had availed the public with the judgment of the court, which settled issues conclusively.

“We thank the Supreme Court for this landmark judgment, which among others, have dealt conclusively with the legality of the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, its composition and all its decisions.”

APC congresses were highly successful

Speaking on the party's congresses, the governors said the exercises from all parts of the country have demonstrated once more the commitment of party leaders and members at all levels to the process of rebuilding the APC.

He noted:

“The congresses were highly successful. We appeal to all members and supporters at all levels to remain resolute and continue to support all initiatives of the APC Caretaker Committee under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni.”

Daily Trust also reports that Governor Bagudu in a statement said the Buni-committee has strengthened the party, hence their support for it.

The APC governors argued that the recent judgement of the Supreme Court on the Ondo state governorship election had resolved all issues surrounding the committee and its composition.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

APC leadership takes drastic decision over Supreme Court judgment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that stakeholders of the APC were considering an overhaul of the party’s current leadership structure to avoid a legal booby trap after a Supreme Court verdict.

It was reported that leaders of the APC have started considering the removal of the chairman of the party, Mai Mala Buni.

The report noted that among the plans of the party was the reconstitution of the interim panel after the removal of governors who are part of the committee.

Source: Legit Newspaper