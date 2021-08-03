The deputy national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Diran Odeyemi, has returned to the party

Odeyemi alongside six other senior officers of the party had on Tuesday, August 3, resigned from the party

According to him, his decision to withdraw his resignation was based on the reconciliatory efforts being embarked upon by the leaders of the party

FCT, Abuja - Prince Diran Odeyemi, the deputy national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has withdrawn his resignation from the party.

Nigerian Tribune reports that Odeyemi was among the seven national officers who resigned from the PDP on Tuesday, August 3.

The PDP deputy national publicity secretary Diran Odeyemi has explained why he withdrew his resignation. Credit: Uche Secondus.

He has now vowed to work with the national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee of the party to ensure a successful National Convention, which will usher in new national officers.

Legit.ng gathered that Odeyemi said in a letter dated Wednesday, August 4, that his decision to withdraw his resignation was taken in view of the activation of the internal method of resolving issues by the leaders of the party across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

The letter read:

“I write to withdraw my letter of Resignation as the deputy national publicity secretary of our great party. This decision is taken in view of the activation of the internal method of resolving issues by our leaders across the length and breadth of Nigeria."

Odeyemi begs PDP leaders, members for forgiveness

Vanguard also reports that Odeyemi said he regretted any embarrassment his resignation has caused the party, its leaders, members and supporters are highly regretted.

He added:

“Most importantly, in view of the fact that the tenure of myself and other members of the present National Working Committee (NWC) will expire in another three months, it is my view that the boat should not be rocked under any guise.

“Consequently, I pledge my loyalty and commitment to the party and the Prince Uche Secondus led NWC, and will continue to play my roles to ensure a successful National Convention, which will usher in new national officers. May God endow our leaders with the wisdom to navigate the ship of the party to a safe harbour. Amen.”

