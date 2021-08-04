Breaking: PDP BOT member Emordi joins APC, gives reasons

FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has continued to feed fat from the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Barely 24 hours after seven members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) resigned, a member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BOT), Senator Joy Emordi, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni formally received the defector in a brief ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday.

A statement confirming the defection by the Director-General, Press, and Media Affairs to the Chairman, Malam Mamman Mohammed quoted Sen. Emordi to have said she was convinced the future of a prosperous and united Nigeria lies in the APC.

She described the APC leadership as sincerely and genuinely committed to a united Nigeria with plans for the future generation.

Assuring APC leaders of her loyalty and support Emordi said: “The APC-led federal government is working for the South East and this is attracting more PDP members into APC.”

Buni expressed delight with decision of the board member to contribute to the unity of the country.

“There is a need for us to join hands for the political stability and national unity of our dear country,” Buni said.

He expressed optimism the coming of Sen. Emordi and other prominent politicians from the southeast into the APC will promote national unity.

“The South East is a strong political bloc and very crucial to the unity of the country, this will no doubt add to national cohesion, ” the chairman added.

Source: Legit